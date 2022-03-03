Cell Therapy Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

Although the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, limitations in traditional organ transplantations fueling demand for cell therapies, and increasing funding in cell-based research will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high cost and failure rate in clinical trials, strict regulatory approval for product launch, and ethical concerns in stem cell research will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Cell Therapy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Cell Therapy Market is segmented as below:

Type

Autologous



Allogenic

Application

Malignancies



Musculoskeletal



Cardiovascular



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/report/cell-therapy-market-industry-analysis

Cell Therapy Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cell therapy market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing focus on cell therapy products as one of the prime reasons driving the cell therapy market growth during the next few years.

Cell Therapy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cell Therapy Market, including some of the vendors such as Astellas Pharma Inc., Athersys Inc., Avita Medical Inc., BioCardia Inc., Bone Therapeutics SA, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Caladrius Biosciences Inc., and others. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cell Therapy Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Cell Therapy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cell therapy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cell therapy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cell therapy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cell therapy market vendors

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

New Drug Delivery Systems Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cell Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 56.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 21.061 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 56.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., Athersys Inc., Avita Medical Inc., BioCardia Inc., Bone Therapeutics SA, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Caladrius Biosciences Inc., Capricor Therapeutics Inc., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., CellPraxis, CellSeed Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., Celyad Oncology SA, Gilead Sciences Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Novartis AG, Pharmicell Co. Ltd., Sanpower Group Co. Ltd., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., and Vericel Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Autologous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Autologous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Autologous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Autologous - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Autologous - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Allogenic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Allogenic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Allogenic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Allogenic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Allogenic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Malignancies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Malignancies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Malignancies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Malignancies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Malignancies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Musculoskeletal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Musculoskeletal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Musculoskeletal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Musculoskeletal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Musculoskeletal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Cardiovascular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cardiovascular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 107: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 BioCardia Inc.

Exhibit 111: BioCardia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: BioCardia Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Bone Therapeutics SA

Exhibit 113: Bone Therapeutics SA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Bone Therapeutics SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Bone Therapeutics SA - Key offerings

11.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 116: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

11.7 Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 119: Castle Creek Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Castle Creek Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Castle Creek Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 CellPraxis

Exhibit 122: CellPraxis - Overview



Exhibit 123: CellPraxis - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: CellPraxis - Key offerings

11.9 Gilead Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 125: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 130: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Novartis AG - Segment focus

11.11 Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Vericel Corp.

Exhibit 137: Vericel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Vericel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Vericel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Vericel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Vericel Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio