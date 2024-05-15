Cell Therapy Market size is set to grow by USD 31041.49 million from 2023-2027, limitations in traditional organ transplantations fueling demand for cell therapies to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell therapy market size is estimated to grow by USD 31041.49 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 57.06% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Therapy Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Autologous and Allogenic ), Application (Malignancies, Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular, and Others ), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., Athersys Inc., Avita Medical Inc., BioCardia Inc., BioSenic SA, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Capricor Therapeutics Inc., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., CellSeed Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., Celyad Oncology SA, Gilead Sciences Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Lisata Therapeutics Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Novartis AG, Pharmicell Co. Ltd., Sanpower Group Co. Ltd., and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The cell therapy market encompasses various disease areas, including chronic heart failure, cancer, and diabetes. Novel treatments utilize progenitor cells, adult and embryonic stem cells, and iPS cells. While wound and dermal grafts dominate the market, cancer treatments are limited, with PROVENGE, an autologous cell therapy for cancer, being the first FDA-approved product. Autologous cell therapies are under development by Novartis and Opexa. Cell therapy research also explores gene therapies, precision medicine, and individual differences in treatment responses. Global population growth, climate change, and virus outbreaks necessitate advancements in this field. Cell biology research, stem cell therapies, and insulin-dependent diabetes are key focus areas. Automation, genetic editing tools like CRISPR-Cas9, and regulatory bodies such as the EMA and CAR-T therapies are shaping the market's evolution. Funding, guidelines, and cell banking facilities are crucial components, with EU grants and Horizon Europe supporting research in this sector.

Market Challenges

Cell therapy market primarily focuses on the development of innovative treatments for various chronic conditions, including diabetes, cancer, and genetic disorders. Clinical trials for these products predominantly take place in high-income countries, with costs reaching up to USD1.5 billion from preclinical stages to approval. Factors such as dosing, delivery, toxicity, and immune response are rigorously tested. Key aspects include survival, quality control, cell banking, cell types, funding, guidelines, and regulatory bodies like the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Technological advancements in automation, genetic editing tools like CRISPR-Cas9, and novel therapeutic regimes are driving market growth. Key areas of interest include oncology, stem cell therapy, and personalized medicine. Notable segments include insulin-dependent diabetes, multiple myeloma, and acute lymphocytic leukemia. Companies seek funding from EU grants, Horizon Europe, and private investors to bring these life-changing therapies to market.

Segment Overview

This cell therapy market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Autologous

1.2 Allogenic Application 2.1 Malignancies

2.2 Musculoskeletal

2.3 Cardiovascular

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Autologous- The cell therapy market segmentation by type encompasses various applications, including acute lymphocytic leukemia and chronic conditions such as diabetes and multiple myeloma. The market growth in this sector is influenced by factors like clinical studies in regenerative medicine and the development of novel products. The segment exhibits a medium pace due to manufacturing complexities and less established clinical evidence. In contrast, allogeneic therapies, which do not rely on individual cells, are preferred in emergency care. The cell therapy market is driven by advancements in cell biology research, stem cell therapies, and gene therapies. Precision medicine and individual differences in disease mechanisms and progression necessitate drug selection tailored to specific populations. Global population growth, climate change, and virus outbreaks further fuel the market's expansion. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies invest heavily in cell therapy research, focusing on quality control, cell banking facilities, and storage. Clinical trials are underway to improve treatment responses and reduce complications, such as immune response and immunosuppressive therapies. EU grants and initiatives like Horizon Europe support these efforts, promoting personalized medicine and stem cell therapy. Key players in the cell therapy market include Panacell Biotech, Cellino Biotech, Achilles Therapeutics, and Sernova. These companies contribute significantly to the development and commercialization of cell therapies, addressing various diseases and disorders.

Research Analysis

The Cell Therapy Market encompasses the development, production, and application of novel therapies derived from cell biology research. These therapies aim to address various diseases and their mechanisms, including disease progression and treatment responses. The global population growth and climate change have increased the demand for advanced treatments, leading to a surge in funding for research in this field. Horizon Europe, a significant funding source, supports initiatives in areas such as pneumonia, diabetes, and chronic conditions. Cell banking facilities provide essential storage solutions for cell types used in allogeneic therapies, ensuring their availability for clinical trials and clinical studies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies invest heavily in regenerative medicine to deliver effective treatments for virus outbreaks and other chronic conditions. Grants and guidelines play a crucial role in facilitating research and ensuring ethical standards are met. Achilles Therapeutics and other innovators in this sector are pioneering new approaches to cell therapy, contributing to the advancement of this dynamic and evolving market.

Market Research Overview

The Cell Therapy Market refers to the global industry focused on the development, production, and application of cell therapies. These therapies involve the use of living cells to treat or prevent diseases and injuries. The market encompasses various types of cell therapies, including stem cell therapy, gene therapy, and immunotherapy. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and regulatory approvals. The global cell therapy market is segmented by application areas, such as oncology, neurology, and regenerative medicine. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the potential of cell therapies to offer cure and improvement in quality of life for patients. The market is also influenced by the challenges of manufacturing and delivering these complex therapies at scale and affordability.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Autologous



Allogenic

Application

Malignancies



Musculoskeletal



Cardiovascular



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

