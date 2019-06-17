Cell Therapy Market Size Worth $7.92 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 5.34%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 7.92 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. Growing worldwide interest in discovering and development of advanced therapy medicinal products that are based on genes, tissues, or cells is likely to spur the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Currently, there are less number of approved products for clinical use and withdrawal of several commercialized products. This has resulted in lesser share of the clinical usage segment in the market

The research use segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Presence of a substantial number of R&D projects is boosting investments in cell therapy for research use, thereby bolstering the growth of the segment

Based on therapy type, allogenic therapies will remain the most prominent segment throughout the forecast horizon. This is due to high price and large number of companies involved in development of allogenic therapies

On the other hand, autologous therapies are expected to post a higher CAGR during the same period. Lack of donors and affordability are two key drivers contributing to the growth of this segment

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.; Vericel Corporation; Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.; and MEDIPOST are some key players operating in the market. Companies are focusing in expanding their product portfolio and tapping into the potential of the market.

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Use (Clinical, Research), By Type (Stem & Non-stem Cells) By Therapy Type (Autologous, Allogenic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-therapy-market

Companies and research communities are witnessed to invest heavily in isolation and culturing of a wide range of cell types, such as chondrocytes, keratinocytes, stem, cartilage, dermal papilla, and epithelial cells for development of cell therapies. Regulatory bodies are playing a crucial role in the growth of this market by enforcing new laws pertaining to product development and approval.

Moreover, U.S. FDA is engaged in keeping a check on practice of unauthorized therapies, which is also one of the major concerns in the market. Direct cell reprogramming is gaining attention as a novel therapeutic strategy owing to its efficacy and safety advantages. Fortuna Fix, a privately-held company, aimed at becoming the first company to bring in the clinical use of patient's own neural stem cells, produced by direct reprogramming for replacement of lost neuronal tissue in neurotrauma and neurodegeneration. Such ongoing activities in this space are anticipated to bolster the revenue generation in the future. Presence of scientific concerns pertaining to the usage of these therapies necessitates further studies for validation of clinical findings.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell therapy market (stem & non-stem cells) on the basis of use-type, therapy type, and region:

Cell Therapy (Stem & Non-Stem Cells) Use-type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Clinical-use



By Therapeutic Area





Malignacies







Muscoskeletal disorders







Autoimmune disorders







Dermatology







Others



By Cell Type



Stem Cell Therapies





BM, Blood, & Umbilical Cord-derived Stem Cells







Adipose derived cells







Others





Non-stem Cell Therapies



Research-use

Cell Therapy (Stem & Non-Stem Cells) Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Allogenic Therapies



Autologous Therapies

Cell Therapy (Stem & Non-Stem Cells) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



MEA



Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

Medical Power Supply Market – The global medical power supply devices market is being driven by factors such as the proliferation of diagnostic equipment and systems with rising incidences of chronic diseases, rise in healthcare expenditure, and also rise in the demand for the portable and homecare device across the globe.

The global medical power supply devices market is being driven by factors such as the proliferation of diagnostic equipment and systems with rising incidences of chronic diseases, rise in healthcare expenditure, and also rise in the demand for the portable and homecare device across the globe. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – Global clinical oncology NGS market is driven by rapid technological advances in genomic technologies and sequencing platforms.

Global clinical oncology NGS market is driven by rapid technological advances in genomic technologies and sequencing platforms. Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market – Spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is driven by recent technological advances pertaining to the development of in situ methods which enhance the capabilities to explore spatial information in the biological studies.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.