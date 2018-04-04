Cell Therapy Processing: Global Markets and Technologies - 2016-2017 Data & Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cell Therapy Processing: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global cell therapy processing market by offering type, application and geographic regional markets. The report includes key inhibitors that affect various factors that help in growth of cell therapy processing. The report discusses the role of supply chain members from manufacturers to researchers. The report analyzes key companies operating in the global cell therapy processing market.
The cell therapy processing market is mainly segmented into three major components: offering type, application and region. Based on offering type, the market is segmented into products (cell lines, instruments, among others), services (product design, process design, among others) and software (enabling software). Based on application, the market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, bone repair, neurological disorders, skeletal muscle repair, cancer and others.
Report Includes:
- 40 data tables and 25 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for cell therapy processing technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Analysis of the market by technology, application, and region
- Descriptions of trends in price and price-performance and other factors, including demand in the market
- Profiles of key companies in the market, including Biotime Inc., Cell Design Labs., Flodesign Sonics, Lonza Group Ltd. and Sanbio Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Market Definition and Scope
What is Cell Therapy?
Stem Cell Transplant
Autologous
Allogeneic
Syngeneic
Stem Cell Classification
Based on Ability to Differentiate
Based on Source
Classification of Cell-Based Therapy Technology
Somatic Cell Technologies
Three-Dimensional Technologies
Cell Immortalization Technologies
Genome Editing Technologies
Cell Plasticity Technologies
Ex vivo Gene Modification of Cells Using Viral Vector Technologies
In vivo Gene Modification of Cells Using Viral Vector Technologies
Application of Stem Cells in Cell Therapy
Mechanism of Cell Therapy
Delivery Method of Cell-Based Therapy
Models for Manufacturing Cell Therapies
Role of Contract Manufacturers
Cell Therapy Processing Tools
Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs), Critical Process Parameters (CPPs) and Quality by Design (QbD)
Ongoing Clinical Trials
Clinical Trial Network Focused on Stem Cell Treatments
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunity
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Offering Type
Products
Services
Software
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Cardiovascular Disease
Bone Repair
Neurological Disorders
Spinal Cord Injury
Stroke
Parkinson's Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Multiple Sclerosis
Cerebral Palsy
Alzheimer's Disease
Vision Restoration
Vertebral Repair
Batten's Disease
Skeletal Muscle Repair
Intrinsic Healing Mechanisms
Cell Therapy Mechanism
Cancer
Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Cardiovascular Diseases in Europe
Contributing Factors for Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
Germany
U.K.
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of the World
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
Others
Chapter 7 Government Regulations
FDA
Code of Federal Regulations
Collection of Cells
Code of Regulation
Legislation Governing the Use of Stem Cell Treatments
Regulatory Status Determined by the EU
Regulatory Scenario in India
Chapter 8 Patent Review
Patent Analysis
Patent Review by Year
Patent Review by Region
Patent Review by Manufacturer/Research Institute
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Collaboration
Acquisition and Business Expansion
Agreement and Other Strategies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Biotime Inc.
- Bone Therapeutics Sa
- Caladrius Biosciences
- Cellbiomed Group
- Cell Design Labs
- Cell Therapies Pty Ltd
- Flodesign Sonics
- Invitrx Therapeutics Inc.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck Kgaa
- Neurogeneration Inc.
- Nantworks Llc
- Novartis
- Plasticell Ltd.
- Regeneus Ltd.
- Regen Biopharma Inc.
- Sanbio Co. Ltd.
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Stemgenex Medical Group
- Targazyme Inc.
