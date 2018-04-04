Cell Therapy Processing: Global Markets and Technologies - 2016-2017 Data & Projections to 2022

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global cell therapy processing market by offering type, application and geographic regional markets. The report includes key inhibitors that affect various factors that help in growth of cell therapy processing. The report discusses the role of supply chain members from manufacturers to researchers. The report analyzes key companies operating in the global cell therapy processing market.

The cell therapy processing market is mainly segmented into three major components: offering type, application and region. Based on offering type, the market is segmented into products (cell lines, instruments, among others), services (product design, process design, among others) and software (enabling software). Based on application, the market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, bone repair, neurological disorders, skeletal muscle repair, cancer and others.

Report Includes:

40 data tables and 25 additional tables

An overview of the global market for cell therapy processing technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Analysis of the market by technology, application, and region

Descriptions of trends in price and price-performance and other factors, including demand in the market

Profiles of key companies in the market, including Biotime Inc., Cell Design Labs., Flodesign Sonics, Lonza Group Ltd. and Sanbio Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and Scope

What is Cell Therapy?

Stem Cell Transplant

Autologous

Allogeneic

Syngeneic

Stem Cell Classification

Based on Ability to Differentiate

Based on Source

Classification of Cell-Based Therapy Technology

Somatic Cell Technologies

Three-Dimensional Technologies

Cell Immortalization Technologies

Genome Editing Technologies

Cell Plasticity Technologies

Ex vivo Gene Modification of Cells Using Viral Vector Technologies

In vivo Gene Modification of Cells Using Viral Vector Technologies

Application of Stem Cells in Cell Therapy

Mechanism of Cell Therapy

Delivery Method of Cell-Based Therapy

Models for Manufacturing Cell Therapies

Role of Contract Manufacturers

Cell Therapy Processing Tools

Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs), Critical Process Parameters (CPPs) and Quality by Design (QbD)

Ongoing Clinical Trials

Clinical Trial Network Focused on Stem Cell Treatments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity



Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Offering Type

Products

Services

Software



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Cardiovascular Disease

Bone Repair

Neurological Disorders

Spinal Cord Injury

Stroke

Parkinson's Disease

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Alzheimer's Disease

Vision Restoration

Vertebral Repair

Batten's Disease

Skeletal Muscle Repair

Intrinsic Healing Mechanisms

Cell Therapy Mechanism

Cancer

Others



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Cardiovascular Diseases in Europe

Contributing Factors for Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of the World

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Others



Chapter 7 Government Regulations

FDA

Code of Federal Regulations

Collection of Cells

Code of Regulation

Legislation Governing the Use of Stem Cell Treatments

Regulatory Status Determined by the EU

Regulatory Scenario in India



Chapter 8 Patent Review

Patent Analysis

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Region

Patent Review by Manufacturer/Research Institute



Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Collaboration

Acquisition and Business Expansion

Agreement and Other Strategies



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Biotime Inc.

Bone Therapeutics Sa

Caladrius Biosciences

Cellbiomed Group

Cell Design Labs

Cell Therapies Pty Ltd

Flodesign Sonics

Invitrx Therapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Neurogeneration Inc.

Nantworks Llc

Novartis

Plasticell Ltd.

Regeneus Ltd.

Regen Biopharma Inc.

Sanbio Co. Ltd.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Stemgenex Medical Group

Targazyme Inc.

