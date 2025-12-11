Cell Therapy Technologies Market worth $7.91 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cell Therapy Technologies Market is projected to grow from about USD 4.41 billion in 2025 to USD 7.91 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Browse 500 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 470 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Cell Therapy Technologies Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2030

2023–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 4.41 billion

USD 4.41 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.91 billion

USD 7.91 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.4%

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Trends & Insights:

By process, the cell processing segment dominated, with a share of 72.9% in 2024.

By product, the media, sera and reagents segment dominated, with a share of 47.5% in 2024.

The North America cell therapy technologies market dominated, with a share of 38.8% in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=213334978

The major factors contributing to the growth of the cell therapy technologies market include the increased funding and investment in cell therapy and the growing size of the cell and gene therapy pipeline. Furthermore, the growing adoption of automation in manufacturing processes enhances efficiency and scalability, and the growing demand for platformized, modular manufacturing solutions for autologous therapies is expected to offer growth opportunities in this market.

Major industry players in the cell therapy technologies market are strategically investing in research, product innovation, and cost optimization to improve process robustness, automation, and affordability across CGT manufacturing. These initiatives are expanding access to advanced cell processing platforms, closed-system consumables, and analytical tools for both established hubs in North America and Europe and emerging CGT centers in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on scalable commercial manufacturing, decentralized and point-of-care models, and AI-driven process monitoring is reshaping the approach to therapy development and production, transforming the overall cell therapy technology landscape.

By product, The media, sera, and reagents segment accounted for the dominant share in 2024.

the market is divided into media, sera, and reagents; cell engineering products; cell culture vessels; cell therapy equipment; systems & software; and other products. In 2024, the Media, sera, and reagents hold a significant market share. Media, sera, and reagents held a leading share because of their indispensable role in supporting efficient cell culture, expansion, and preservation across research and clinical manufacturing. The growing adoption of serum-free and chemically defined formulations has further improved process consistency and scalability, aligning with industry requirements for high-quality, reproducible cell therapy production.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=213334978

By end user, The biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

the market has been classified into biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROS & CMOs, research institutes, and cell banks. Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share in 2024, driven by their extensive use of advanced cell expansion systems, closed processing equipment, and single-use technologies for cell-based research and oncology applications. In addition, supportive regulatory pathways, expedited approvals for innovative therapies, the rising burden of chronic diseases, and increasing global healthcare spending are collectively fostering broader adoption of cell therapy technologies and underpinning overall market growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the cell therapy technologies market during the forecast period.

the cell therapy technologies market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as a significant growth engine, supported by rising investment in healthcare and biomanufacturing infrastructure, expansion of domestic biotechnology sectors, and increasingly supportive government policies for advanced therapies. A growing burden of chronic and rare diseases, combined with a strong interest in regenerative medicine, is intensifying demand for sophisticated cell therapy platforms across the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are at the forefront, with robust R&D pipelines, an increasing number of CGT clinical trials, and the accelerated build-out of GMP facilities, positioning the APAC region as a key contributor to future market expansion.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=213334978

Top Companies in Cell Therapy Technologies Market:

The Top Companies in Cell Therapy Technologies include Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co KGAA (Germany), BD (US), and Corning Incorporated (US) among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cell Based Assays Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Cell Culture Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Stem Cell Therapy Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Cell-free Protein Synthesis Market - Global Forecast to 2030

3D Cell Culture Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets