Cell Therapy Tools Now Enrolling Dogs with Osteoarthritis in Chondroshield Clinical Study

Revolutionizing Veterinary Medicine: Chondroshield, A Novel Allogeneic Platelet Lysate Therapy, Aims to Treat and Reverse Damage Caused By Inflammatory Diseases in Pets

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Therapy Tools (CTT), a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the use of cell-based therapeutics in modern medicine, today announced that it is now enrolling canine patients suffering from Osteoarthritis (OA) into a clinical study utilizing its investigational cell therapy called Chondroshield®.

Conducted in accordance with United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, CTT is poised to embark on a significant clinical investigation targeting OA in canines, a debilitating condition that affects the joints of many dogs. The study, slated to commence in the state of Washington, will be overseen by Dr. Robert "Jeff" Mayo, a distinguished small animal orthopedic surgeon and Chief Veterinary Medical Officer at CTT.

"Initial clinical applications of Chondroshield have shown dogs to respond well to the therapy," Mayo commented. "To date, there have been no reported side effects, and all patients were able to discontinue interventional pain control after receiving the therapy."

"Through rigorous laboratory testing, our patented allogeneic platelet lysate therapy, serving as the foundation for Chondroshield, has not only the potential to alleviate pain and inflammation, but also the potential to actively stimulate joint restoration," Dr. Fari Izadyar, founder and CEO of CTT, stated.

Chondroshield marks a potentially significant leap forward in Canine Osteoarthritis (OA) treatment. Chondroshield utilizes the cytokines and growth factors found within platelets to stimulate both an anti-inflammatory and healing response within the affected joint. While autologous platelet rich plasma (PRP) is a well-established therapy, its production is labor-intensive, requires blood collection from the patient in order to create it, and is not produced to strict standards for consistency. Chondroshield is an allogeneic pooled platelet lysate product, that if approved by the FDA, could serve as an off-the-shelf cell therapy that requires no blood collection from patients. This unique formulation contains growth factors and cytokines crucial for reducing inflammation and healing damage caused by OA. Recent lab studies have shown that Chondroshield enhances the proliferation and matrix production of canine chondrocytes, vital for cartilage repair.

Collaborating closely with Maven, a prominent company specializing in pet activity monitoring solutions, CTT will leverage cutting-edge AI technology to enhance the diagnosis and monitoring of OA in dogs. Maven's expertise in activity monitoring will complement the clinical study by providing valuable insights into treatment progress and efficacy.

Dr. Izadyar continued, "We are dedicated to proving the therapeutic value of Chondroshield in a clinical setting, as well as to providing hope to the many dogs enduring the challenges of this debilitating inflammatory disease, alongside their owners."

The Chondroshield clinical study is currently in the enrollment phase, welcoming participation from pet owners whose dogs have been diagnosed with Osteoarthritis. Pet owners interested in learning more about the trial are encouraged to contact CTT at https://celltherapytools.com/contact-us, or call 949-630-2050.

For media inquiries or additional information about Chondroshield and its potential clinical advantages, please contact [email protected].

About Cell Therapy Tools

Cell Therapy Tools (CTT) is a clinical biotech firm focused on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic cell-based therapies for inflammatory and immune-mediated ailments. Founded in 2017 by dedicated veterinary professionals with extensive experience in cell therapy, regenerative medicine and platelet activation with low-level laser technology, CTT is engaged in the development of various therapies that reduce inflammation and empower the healing process. CTT's objective is to enhance the body's inherent healing capacities, ultimately improving patient care and well-being. Continuously expanding its product pipeline, the company is committed to obtaining FDA approval for its therapeutic innovations.

