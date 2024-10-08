Cell X Technologies and Aspen Neuroscience collaborate to address throughput and scalability in manufacturing automation to facilitate iPSC cell processing.

Advancing the promise of cell-replacement therapy for people with Parkinson's disease

CLEVELAND and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell X Technologies, pioneers in automated cell processing solutions, and Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., dedicated to autologous regenerative medicine, have entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement focused on providing an automated solution for Aspen's iPSC-derived autologous clinical manufacturing.

Cell X's Celligent™ technology was developed to provide automated cell processing workflows, targeting efficiency gains and contributing to greater product understanding over current methods for GMP manufacturing of cell-based therapies. Most of today's cell therapy manufacturing relies on skilled operators and rigid scheduling systems for process decision-making and product manufacturing. The Celligent platform can automate many of these processes with a goal of autonomous operation.

According to Cell X President and CEO, Lynne Frick, "The Celligent platform provides gentle and precise positive and negative cell selection that surpasses the abilities of many skilled human operators and uses machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) computer vision algorithms trained by experienced subject matter experts to first automate cell processing workflows and secondly, to achieve adaptive process control."

Aspen Neuroscience's multiyear, milestone-driven collaboration with Cell X underscores the clinical readiness of the Celligent platform.

"This is a major step in Aspen's mission to develop and deliver personalized cell replacement therapies for people with unmet medical needs, starting with Parkinson's disease," said Kim Raineri, Chief Technology Officer of Aspen Neuroscience. "In order to treat greater numbers of patients with their own cells, Aspen is developing a robust, scalable, and automated biomanufacturing system. We have worked with the Celligent platform and believe that, combined with our bioinformatics and other enabling technologies, it has the potential to successfully automate iPSC production."

Cell X and Aspen Neuroscience recognize the unmet medical need, starting with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's disease, and are committed to accelerating manufacturing development for the benefit of people suffering with Parkinson's disease.

About Cell X Technologies

Cell X Technologies, headquartered in Cleveland with applications labs in greater Boston, is revolutionizing cell processing. At the core of this revolution lies the transformative Celligent™ platform – a novel combination of robotics, imaging, and artificial intelligence that enables innovators to develop consistent, reproducible, and scalable GMP-compliant processes. Through this unique fusion of cutting-edge technologies, Cell X has unlocked the ability to commercialize autologous and allogeneic cell therapies, as well as explore tissue engineering and artificial organ applications. www.cellxtechnologies.com

About Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, is a private biotechnology company dedicated to autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies, a crucial step in addressing diseases with high unmet medical needs, starting with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's disease. Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize iPSC-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and QC. For more information, visit www.aspenneuroscience.com

