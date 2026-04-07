Cellar Ridge Ranch Announces 10+ Acre Estate Homesites

Between Austin and San Antonio in Texas Hill Country

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellar Ridge Ranch, a newly released Hill Country community developed by Southerland Communities, an affiliate of National Land Partners, will host a Sneak Preview Land Sale April 18–19, 2026, introducing a limited collection of 10+ acre estate homesites in Fredericksburg, Texas, located in the Texas Hill Country wine region between Austin and San Antonio.

Texas Hill Country

This initial release offers buyers early access to large acreage homesites with elevated views, privacy, and proximity to Fredericksburg's wineries, dining, and cultural attractions—a combination increasingly difficult to find in today's Texas Hill Country real estate market.

Ideally situated within driving distance of both Austin and San Antonio, Cellar Ridge Ranch provides a rare opportunity to enjoy rural land ownership with convenient access to two of Texas' fastest-growing metropolitan areas, while remaining rooted in the charm and natural beauty of Fredericksburg.

"Demand for large-acreage homesites in the Texas Hill Country—particularly those located near Fredericksburg and within reach of Austin and San Antonio—continues to grow," said a representative of Southerland Communities. "Cellar Ridge Ranch was designed to meet that demand by offering elevated homesites, privacy, and long-term lifestyle value in a highly sought-after region."

A New Opportunity in Texas Hill Country Real Estate

Cellar Ridge Ranch introduces a rare opportunity to own land for sale in Fredericksburg, TX, featuring expansive 10+ acre homesites positioned across gently rolling terrain to maximize views, usability, and privacy.

Property highlights:

Elevated homesites with panoramic Hill Country views

Gated entrance with paved , county, and private road access

with , county, and access Native hardwoods, open pastureland, and a scenic creek

Electric and high-speed internet availability

and availability Wildlife-rich surroundings, including whitetail deer and turkey

Low property taxes through agricultural valuation

through agricultural valuation Flexibility to build when ready with a builder of choice

Located just minutes from Fredericksburg—and centrally positioned between Austin and San Antonio—the community offers access to renowned wineries, boutique shopping, and dining, while maintaining the quiet character of country living.

Meeting Demand for Space, Privacy, and Location

As migration to Texas continues and demand for land increases, buyers are placing greater emphasis on space, privacy, and proximity to major cities.

Cellar Ridge Ranch aligns with these priorities by offering:

Large Acreage Near Major Texas Cities

10+ acre homesites located between Austin and San Antonio provide flexibility for primary residences, second homes, or long-term land investment.

10+ acre homesites located between Austin and San Antonio provide flexibility for primary residences, second homes, or long-term land investment. Scenic Elevation and Natural Surroundings

Elevated build sites capture sweeping views, cooling breezes, and expansive Hill Country landscapes.

Elevated build sites capture sweeping views, cooling breezes, and expansive Hill Country landscapes. Access to Fredericksburg and the Texas Wine Trail

Residents benefit from proximity to one of Texas' most recognized destinations, known for its wineries, tourism, and cultural appeal.

A Lifestyle Defined by the Hill Country

Cellar Ridge Ranch reflects the growing appeal of Texas Hill Country living, where open space and natural beauty create a distinct lifestyle experience.

Residents can enjoy quiet mornings overlooking rolling terrain, afternoons exploring Fredericksburg's wineries and local attractions, and evenings defined by cooler air, expansive skies, and unobstructed sunset views.

With its location between Austin and San Antonio, the community offers both accessibility and retreat, appealing to buyers seeking balance between convenience and privacy.

"One visit provides a clear sense of what makes this property unique," the representative added. "It's the combination of location, scale, and setting—within reach of Austin and San Antonio, yet distinctly Hill Country—that continues to attract interest."

Event Details

The Sneak Preview Land Sale will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 18–19, 2026, with access available by private appointment.

Homesites will be released on a first-come, first-served basis, with early attendees receiving access to introductory Sneak Preview pricing.

Prospective buyers can learn more or schedule a private tour by visiting www.CellarRidgeRanch.com or calling (877) 888-7559.

About National Land Partners

National Land Partners is a leading national developer and marketer of residential and recreational land, with more than 50 years of experience in land acquisition, development, and sales. The company has established a strong reputation for delivering thoughtfully planned communities that combine natural beauty, accessibility, and long-term value. Through a commitment to transparency, customer service, and operational excellence, National Land Partners has become one of the largest and most respected land companies in the United States.

For more information, visit www.NationalLandPartners.com.

About Southerland Communities

Southerland Communities, an affiliate of National Land Partners, specializes in the development of premier land communities across Texas. Founded by Charlie and Jay Patterson, the company is driven by a deep appreciation for the land and a commitment to creating properties that reflect the character and beauty of the regions they serve. Southerland Communities focuses on delivering high-quality homesites that offer both lifestyle appeal and long-term value, while fostering meaningful relationships with customers throughout the buying experience.

For more information, visit www.SoutherlandCommunities.com.

Media Contact

National Land Partners

Advertising Manager: Melissa Robinson

Phone: (413) 458-5220

SOURCE National Land Partners