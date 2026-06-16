The Shores at Smith Lake Announces One-Day Lakefront Land Sale Event on Saturday, June 27

Direct dockable lakefront homesites and lake access properties available with special event pricing for one day only.

SMITH LAKE, Ala., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shores at Smith Lake today announced a special One-Day Lakefront Land Sale Event taking place on Saturday, June 27, offering prospective buyers a rare opportunity to secure direct dockable lakefront homesites and lake access properties at exclusive event pricing.

Lake Access Homesite with Cottage (ready for your finishes)

Located on the pristine waters of Smith Lake, one of Alabama's most sought-after recreational destinations, The Shores at Smith Lake features a collection of estate-sized homesites surrounded by mature trees and scenic waterfront views. Available properties range from approximately 0.5 to 1.79 acres and offer buyers the opportunity to enjoy year-round access to one of the cleanest lakes in the nation.

During the June 27 event, attendees will have access to limited-time pricing and the opportunity to tour available homesites while learning more about the community's amenities and ownership opportunities.

"The June 27 event is an exceptional opportunity for buyers to secure premier Smith Lake property at pricing that may not be available again," said Jon Riley of The Shores at Smith Lake. "With direct dockable lakefront homesites, flexible building options, and access to one of the Southeast's most desirable waterfront destinations, we expect significant interest."

Highlights of the June 27 One-Day Land Sale include:

Direct dockable lakefront homesites

Lake access homesites available

Exclusive one-day pricing

Year-round water access

No required timeframe to build

Choose your own builder

Private lake club for owners

Ideal for primary residences, vacation homes, or just to buy and hold.

Residents of The Shores at Smith Lake enjoy access to a private lake club designed exclusively for owners, creating opportunities to gather, relax, and experience the lake lifestyle.

Smith Lake continues to attract homebuyers, vacation homeowners, and investors seeking waterfront property throughout the Southeast due to its crystal-clear water, recreational opportunities, and convenient location.

The June 27 event is expected to draw strong interest, and available homesites will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested buyers are encouraged to register in advance and attend the event to take advantage of special one-day-only opportunities.

For more information or to reserve an appointment for the June 27 Land Sale Event, visit www.theshoresal.com or call Jon Riley at 866-952-5359.

About The Shores at Smith Lake

The Shores at Smith Lake is a lakefront land community located on Smith Lake in Alabama, offering direct dockable waterfront homesites, lake access properties, flexible building options, and exclusive owner amenities, including a private lake club. The community combines natural beauty, recreational access, and long-term ownership value in one of the Southeast's premier waterfront destinations.

About National Land Partners

National Land Partners is a leading national developer and marketer of residential and recreational land, with more than 50 years of experience in land acquisition, development, and sales. The company is known for delivering thoughtfully planned communities that combine natural beauty, accessibility, and long-term value.

For more information, visit www.NationalLandPartners.com.

About Sweetbrook Land Partners

Sweetbrook Land Partners, an affiliate of National Land Partners, specializes in bringing exceptional recreational and residential land opportunities to market throughout the Southeast region. Committed to customer service, transparency, and helping buyers achieve their vision of land ownership, the company provides thoughtfully planned communities paired with valuable property information and financing resources. With thousands of 5-star customer reviews and a strong referral network built through lasting customer relationships, Sweetbrook Land Partners strives to make land ownership simple, enjoyable, and stress-free.

Media Contact:

Melissa Robinson

National Land Partners

413-458-5220

SOURCE National Land Partners