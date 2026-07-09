National Land Partners Debuts Stone Oak Preserve Offering Premier North Texas 3+ to 10+ Acre North Texas Estate Homesites From $69,900

Exclusive new North Texas ranch community, located 1-hour from Fort Worth, offers Land + Constructed Barndo Shell Packages Starting at $104,900, w/an elevated land buying experience

FORTH WORTH, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some places simply feel different…It's difficult to explain until you stand beneath the shade of towering oak trees, look across peaceful ponds reflecting the Texas sky, and take in sweeping North Texas views that seem to stretch for miles.

For many buyers, that's the moment they realize they aren't simply looking at land—they're imagining the life they'll build there, an experience National Land Partners invites buyers to discover during the one-day Grand Opening of Stone Oak Preserve on Saturday, July 25, where a limited collection of premier 3+ to 10+ acre estate homesites, located just one hour from Fort Worth, will be released for the very first time.

Interested buyers are encouraged to reserve a private property tour before the Grand Opening by calling 877-701-3337 or visiting www.StoneOakPreserve.com.

Land + Constructed Barndominium Shell Packages begin at $104,900*.

A Different Way to Buy Land

For National Land Partners, buying land has never been about acreage alone.

It's about helping families discover the place where their next chapter begins.

Rather than encouraging buyers to simply drive through a community, every visit to Stone Oak Preserve is designed as a guided land-buying experience.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to walk the property.

Explore the landscape.

Stand beneath the mature oak trees.

Take in the views.

Experience the quiet.

Because unlike purchasing an existing home, buying land is deeply personal.

You're not choosing someone else's dream.

You're choosing the place where yours begins.

"Every homesite tells a different story," said Vince Cutaia, Vice President of NLP of North Texas. "The moment buyers stop looking at the land and start imagining the life they'll build there is when they know they've found something special."

Where Natural Beauty Meets Opportunity

Stone Oak Preserve was thoughtfully designed to preserve everything that makes North Texas special.

Rather than clearing the landscape, the community celebrates it.

Towering native oak trees.

Rolling pastureland.

Peaceful ponds.

Waterfront opportunities.

Long-range views.

Abundant wildlife.

Every homesite offers its own unique personality, giving buyers the opportunity to choose the setting that feels right for their family.

Unlike many North Texas properties, Stone Oak Preserve features remarkably little cedar, allowing the property's magnificent oak canopy and gently rolling terrain to take center stage.

Whether building a custom home, creating a weekend retreat, or investing in a family legacy property, buyers will discover something increasingly difficult to find...

The freedom to build life on their own terms.

Discover One of North Texas' Most Beautiful New Ranch Communities

Every homesite at Stone Oak Preserve offers its own unique character while showcasing the very best of the North Texas landscape.

Community highlights include:

Premier 3+ to 10+ acre estate homesites

Towering mature native oak trees

Very little cedar

Peaceful ponds throughout the community

Premium waterfront and water-view homesites

Spectacular long-range views

Gently rolling terrain ideal for building

Abundant deer and wildlife

Paved roads

Electric available

High-speed internet available

Build now or later

Choose your own builder

Excellent financing available

Land + Constructed Barndominium Shell Packages

Minutes from everyday essentials

Approximately one hour from Fort Worth

Event Details - Experience Stone Oak Preserve

The Stone Oak Preserve Grand Opening will take place Saturday, July 25.

Visitors are encouraged to schedule a private property tour and experience the community firsthand before selecting the homesite that's right for them.

Land + Constructed Barndominium Shell Packages begin at $104,900*, including a 3-acre homesite and a professionally constructed 1,000-square-foot barndominium shell.

*Package includes a 3 acre estate for $69,900 and a 1,000 SF constructed barndo shell (to be built) for $35,000 at Stone Oak Ranch. Other restrictions may apply. An EHO

Because some things simply can't be appreciated through photographs.

The quiet.

The views.

The feeling.

Those are best experienced in person.

To learn more or schedule a private tour, call 877-701-3337 or visit www.StoneOakPreserve.com.

About National Land Partners

National Land Partners is a leading national developer and marketer of residential and recreational land, with more than 50 years of experience in land acquisition, development, and sales. The company is known for delivering thoughtfully planned communities that combine natural beauty, accessibility, and long-term value.

For more information, visit www.NationalLandPartners.com.

About NLP of North Texas

NLP of North Texas, an affiliate of National Land Partners, specializes in developing thoughtfully planned acreage communities throughout North Texas. Backed by more than five decades of land development experience, the company is committed to helping families discover exceptional properties through transparent transactions, personalized service, and an unmatched land-buying experience. Thousands of satisfied customers and 5-star Google reviews reflect the company's commitment to helping buyers build not only homes, but lasting legacies.

For more information, visit www.NLPofNorthTexas.com.

About Stone Oak Preserve

Stone Oak Preserve is an exclusive private ranch community located near Fort Worth, Texas, offering premier 3+ to 10+ acre estate homesites featuring majestic oak trees, peaceful ponds, waterfront opportunities, rolling terrain, and spectacular North Texas views.

Designed for buyers seeking privacy, natural beauty, and room to build a custom home or barndominium, the community combines peaceful country living with convenient access to Fort Worth and surrounding communities.

To learn more, visit www.StoneOakPreserve.com

Media Contact

Melissa Robinson

National Land Partners

Phone: (413) 458-5220

SOURCE National Land Partners