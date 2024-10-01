CellarisBio Delivers Real-Time Cell Target Engagement System for Challenging Drug Targets

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellarisBio releases its real-time cell target engagement application for its MICRO-TAG™ platform. This new scalable application adds to the robustness of the MICRO-TAG™ platform and marks a new level in the cell target engagement space. The application seamlessly integrates with real-time instruments, such as Applied Biosystems' QuantStudio™, BIO-RAD's CFX96™ and QIAGEN's QIAquant™ systems.

Elmar Nurmemmedov, CellarisBio cofounder and CEO, said: "This marks a new era in drug discovery for challenging drug targets - these are the type of targets known to the drug discovery industry as "undruggable". By interrogating potential targets directly within the complex proteomic environment of the cell in real time, we not only enable sensitive discovery and validation of potent therapeutic candidates, but also add valuable mechanistic insight into precision therapeutic targeting."

Real-time cell target engagement enables simultaneous biological and biophysical evaluation of therapeutic candidates for direct engagement with its intended target within live cells. "We are excited to be at the forefront of novel technologies for drug discovery. Our new real-time system will help de-risk and accelerate first-in-class drug discovery programs. Degraders, molecular glues and covalent inhibitors are several of the therapeutic modalities that will be within our range of impact," added Ivan Babic, CellarisBio cofounder and CSO.

CellarisBio's MICRO-TAG™ platform offers a real-time solution for precision therapeutic discovery in the cell. The utility of real-time instruments as part of this platform provides a streamlined workflow, increased sensitivity and wider dynamic range. "CellarisBio aims to empower the drug discovery community to discover life-saving therapies of the future" noted Elmar Nurmemmedov.

CellarisBio is a drug discovery company, developing the next-gen cell target engagement technology, delivered as MICRO-TAG™ platform. Located at prestigious Biovista labs, CellarisBio is an established player in San Diego's biotech community. The company capitalizes on several patents protecting the technology. For more information, please visit www.cellarisbio.com.

