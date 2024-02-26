CellarisBio launches out of stealth with robust cell target engagement platform -- empowering drug discovery for challenging targets

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellarisBio is officially out of stealth mode with the launch of its robust Micro-Tag cell target engagement platform. The new platform is poised to empower biotech companies involved in target-based drug discovery. In a short span, CellarisBio has already partnered with a number of biotech companies in the United States, the United Kingdom and Switzerland where the platform has been successfully adopted.

CellarisBio enables discovery of novel therapeutics within the native environment of the cell, without disrupting the valuable cell biology. "Our mission is to expand the druggable proteome for discovery of novel therapeutics. We are particularly keen on challenging drug targets, proteins that historically have been labeled as undruggable. Even with the advanced tools and novel therapeutic modalities, challenging targets remain largely elusive to scientists. We decode these targets within their natural cell environment." stated CellarisBio founders Elmar Nurmemmedov and Ivan Babic.

"There are more than 9000 undiscovered therapies that are locked with challenging drug targets. CellarisBio target engagement platform will help unlock this huge opportunity." Elmar Nurmemmedov added.

In-cell assessment of true target engagement serves as ultimate proof of pharmacology before expensive preclinical and clinical studies. This is especially important during this time when artificial intelligence and data science create a paradigm shift in drug discovery. Unhindered by any specific disease area, the new technology will support therapeutic programs with defined targets. "The CellarisBio platform enables highly sensitive real-time measurements of drug-target engagement within a cellular environment. We aim to add unrivaled edge in early drug discovery." commented Ivan Babic.

Watch the official launch trailer here: YouTube

About CellarisBio

CellarisBio has developed the next-gen cell target engagement technology. Located at prestigious Biovista Labs, CellarisBio is a new player in San Diego's biotech community. Founded by Elmar Nurmemmedov and Ivan Babic, the company capitalizes on several patents protecting the platform.

For more information, please visit www.cellarisbio.com

