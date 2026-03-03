CellCarta Appoints Ehab A. El-Gabry, MD, as Chief Medical Officer & Head of Companion Diagnostics to Advance CDx Strategy, Digital Pathology and AI

Dr. El-Gabry will also lead CellCarta's global pathology organization and Medical Affairs function.

MONTREAL and ANTWERP, Belgium, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CellCarta, a leading global CRO laboratory to the biopharmaceutical industry, announces the appointment of Ehab A. El-Gabry, MD , as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Companion Diagnostics. In this role, Dr. El-Gabry will provide medical and scientific leadership across CellCarta's biomarker programs and lead the company's global pathology organization, with a strategic focus on accelerating companion diagnostic (CDx) development and commercialization through digital pathology and AI-enabled image analysis.

Dr. El-Gabry succeeds Mark Kockx, MD, PhD, CellCarta co-founder and long-serving Chief Medical Officer, who is stepping down from his executive responsibilities to focus on his health. Mark's scientific vision and customer-first partnership have been foundational to CellCarta's growth and reputation with customers worldwide.

Dr. El-Gabry will work closely with CellCarta's cross-functional teams, with a focus on histopathology and genomics, to strengthen the company's end-to-end CDx offering, from biomarker strategy and assay development through clinical trial testing, clinical validation, and launch. A core priority will be expanding digital pathology workflows and validated AI algorithms to drive objective, reproducible tissue biomarker assessment and enable scalable deployment across global trials and commercial testing environments.

CellCarta's in-house, dedicated pathology network supports the company's global footprint, including China. This depth enables harmonized scoring, interpretation, and quality alignment across sites, which is a critical requirement as sponsors pursue global trial strategies and prepare CDx evidence packages for regulatory review and commercialization.

A physician-executive and board-certified pathologist, Dr. El-Gabry brings more than 25 years of experience spanning clinical practice, diagnostic medicine, and translational research in oncology and precision diagnostics. His previous leadership roles include serving as Head of CDx Pathology and Senior Medical Director at Roche Tissue Diagnostics, Chief Medical Officer at Akoya Biosciences, and most recently leading the U.S. Medical Affairs Diagnostics team at Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. He is recognized for supporting FDA-approved companion diagnostics, including PD-L1, and for advancing digital pathology and AI-enabled biomarker assessment to improve clinical adoption and scalability.

"Ehab's track record leading FDA-approved companion diagnostics and building digital pathology programs that translate into global clinical adoption will be a major asset to our customers," said Dusty Tenney, Chief Executive Officer of CellCarta. "With a global team of pathologists and an expanding digital pathology and AI-enabled image analysis platform, CellCarta is uniquely positioned to deliver consistent, scalable tissue biomarkers that accelerate CDx development and commercialization worldwide. We are excited to welcome Ehab to the team. I also want to recognize our co-founder and prior Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Kockx, for his extraordinary scientific leadership and the enduring trust he built with our customers. As Mark steps back to focus on his health, we are deeply grateful for his foundational contributions and the standard of excellence he established at CellCarta."

"CellCarta has built an impressive global platform across histopathology and genomics, supported by deep scientific expertise and operational excellence," said Dr. El-Gabry. "I'm excited to lead the pathology organization and expand CellCarta's CDx strategy by integrating digital pathology and AI-driven image analysis into tissue workflows, bringing the rigor, reproducibility, and scalability required to support global CDx development and commercialization and help ensure the right patients receive the right therapies."

