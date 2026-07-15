CellCarta Launches Digital Pathology and AI Consortium to Accelerate Platform-Agnostic Biomarker Innovation Across Drug Development

Consortium initially brings together Lunit, Mindpeak, Imagene AI, Dipath AI, Nucleai, Tivenix and Indica Labs to give biopharma sponsors a single CRO-led, global AI-agnostic path to evaluate and apply digital pathology, image analysis, spatial biology and precision diagnostics capabilities across oncology, autoimmune, neurodegenerative and other disease areas.

MONTREAL, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CellCarta, a leading global CRO laboratory to the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the launch of its Global Digital Pathology and AI Consortium, a curated ecosystem of leading digital pathology, artificial intelligence and precision diagnostics innovators designed to help biopharma sponsors accelerate biomarker discovery, patient stratification, clinical trial execution and companion diagnostic strategy across oncology, autoimmune, Alzheimer's disease and other indications as needed.

The Consortium initially brings together Lunit, Mindpeak, Imagene AI, Dipath AI, Nucleai, Tivenix and Indica Labs with CellCarta's global histopathology, genomics, immunology, proteomics, sample logistics, data analysis and regulatory capabilities. The model is designed to give sponsors access to a flexible AI-agnostic ecosystem rather than a single algorithm, platform or AI vendor pathway.

The Consortium is designed to address a growing need in precision medicine to help sponsors move from promising AI concepts to practical, clinically relevant, trial-ready evidence. By combining CellCarta's pathologist-directed digital pathology workflows, whole-slide scanning, image analysis, assay development, clinical laboratory operations and regulatory experience with specialized AI innovators, the Consortium aims to reduce fragmentation and give sponsors a more coherent path to applying AI across drug development.

Just as CellCarta works across major IVD and technology platforms to support early discovery, translational, clinical trials and companion diagnostic development, the Digital Pathology and AI Consortium is designed to remain non-exclusive, modular and AI-agnostic.

In this way, the Consortium extends CellCarta's platform-agnostic operating model into digital pathology and AI, helping sponsors avoid fragmented point solutions while preserving flexibility across technologies, indications, development stages and regulatory strategies. The goal is to help sponsors identify, evaluate and deploy the right AI-enabled solution for each program. The Consortium gives CellCarta a differentiated position in the CRO market by connecting validated laboratory operations with advanced digital pathology, image analysis, spatial biology, multimodal biomarker discovery and precision diagnostics capabilities.

The initial participating companies bring complementary capabilities across the digital pathology and AI continuum:

Lunit clinically validated AI solutions empower earlier detection and treatment decisions across the cancer care continuum through a suite of AI products including immune phenotyping, TME biomarker formation from H&E, cell- and subcellular-level IHC quantification, and H&E-based molecular state prediction.

clinically validated AI solutions empower earlier detection and treatment decisions across the cancer care continuum through a suite of AI products including immune phenotyping, TME biomarker formation from H&E, cell- and subcellular-level IHC quantification, and H&E-based molecular state prediction. Mindpeak is the frontier tissue-AI partner for precision oncology, turning IHC, H&E, and mIF images into reproducible, quantitative insights - from biomarker discovery to companion diagnostic rollout.

is the frontier tissue-AI partner for precision oncology, turning IHC, H&E, and mIF images into reproducible, quantitative insights - from biomarker discovery to companion diagnostic rollout. Imagene AI delivers precision Oncology Intelligence through robust multimodal foundation models and proprietary real-world data, accelerating biomarker discovery, patient stratification, response prediction, and companion diagnostic development.

delivers precision Oncology Intelligence through robust multimodal foundation models and proprietary real-world data, accelerating biomarker discovery, patient stratification, response prediction, and companion diagnostic development. Dipath AI is a Chinese medical technology company specializing in AI-assisted digital pathology solutions with a strong presence in China.

is a Chinese medical technology company specializing in AI-assisted digital pathology solutions with a strong presence in China. Nucleai is a tissue intelligence company applying AI-based image and clinical analysis to biopharma drug development, with a track record across ADC clinical programs and CTA development and deployment under QMS.

is a tissue intelligence company applying AI-based image and clinical analysis to biopharma drug development, with a track record across ADC clinical programs and CTA development and deployment under QMS. Tivenix expands the Consortium's precision diagnostics reach through AI-enabled bioinformatics and liquid biopsy. By leveraging methylation biomarker data, the platform assesses organ-specific cell-death signals for the early detection and stratification of neurodegenerative conditions, with a core architecture built to extend beyond neurology.

expands the Consortium's precision diagnostics reach through AI-enabled bioinformatics and liquid biopsy. By leveraging methylation biomarker data, the platform assesses organ-specific cell-death signals for the early detection and stratification of neurodegenerative conditions, with a core architecture built to extend beyond neurology. Indica Labs specializes in AI-powered digital pathology by redefining medicine with pathology platforms and services supporting life science discovery, translational research, clinical workflows, and companion diagnostic development.

"AI in pathology is moving quickly, but sponsors do not need another black box or another fragmented vendor pathway," said Christopher Ung, Chief Scientific Business Officer of CellCarta. "They need a scientifically credible, operationally controlled way to evaluate, validate and deploy the right AI approach for the right program. CellCarta's Digital Pathology and AI Consortium give sponsors a single CRO laboratory partner that understands histopathology, genomics, immunology, proteomics, digital pathology and companion diagnostics while remaining open and independent across AI platforms."

"Digital pathology and AI are becoming central to the next generation of biomarker development and patient selection," said Ehab A. El-Gabry, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Companion Diagnostics at CellCarta. "The opportunity is not to replace pathology. It is to make tissue, images and multi-omic data more quantitative, reproducible and actionable. By combining CellCarta's global laboratory infrastructure, pathologist oversight and regulatory experience with leading AI innovators, we can help sponsors move from exploratory AI signals to clinical-trial-ready evidence."

For sponsors, the value is not simply access to multiple AI companies; it is the ability to evaluate, validate and operationalize those technologies through a global CRO laboratory partner with experience across biomarker development, clinical trials and companion diagnostics. The Consortium will support sponsor needs across exploratory biomarker discovery, image analysis, tumor microenvironment characterization, spatial biology, patient stratification, assay development, digital and AI-enabled companion diagnostic strategies, and retrospective or prospective clinical trial applications. CellCarta expects the Consortium to evolve and expand over time as new technologies mature, additional disease areas emerge and sponsors require more integrated approaches to digital pathology, AI and multi-omic biomarker development.

To learn more about CellCarta's digital pathology capabilities, visit https://cellcarta.com/digital-pathology/.

About CellCarta

CellCarta is a leading global CRO laboratory to the biopharmaceutical industry. With CAP accreditations and CLIA certifications for specific testing methods and facilities in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China, CellCarta provides a wide range of biomarker testing services and customized solutions to world-renowned pharmaceutical companies. By integrating analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics, and genomics, along with sample management and logistics services, CellCarta supports the entire drug development cycle from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. Visit cellcarta.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About the Digital Pathology and AI Consortium

The Digital Pathology and AI Consortium is CellCarta's AI-agnostic ecosystem of technology collaborators designed to help biopharma sponsors evaluate and apply advanced digital pathology, image analysis, spatial biology, multimodal AI and precision diagnostics capabilities within clinical development programs.

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