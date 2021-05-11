CellCarta Strengthens its Histological Biomarker Franchise by Acquiring Artificial Intelligence-Based Quantitative Pathology Leader Reveal Biosciences

MONTREAL, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CellCarta, a global provider of precision medicine services, announced today the acquisition of Reveal Biosciences ("Reveal"), a San Diego California based computational pathology company offering cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-based quantitative pathology and immunohistochemistry services to the biopharmaceutical industry. This acquisition further strengthens CellCarta's position as a leading provider of histopathology biomarker services and will enable the company to broaden its offering in AI-enabled multi-omic data analysis services and applications.

Reveal Biosciences has created a new generation of Pathology Intelligence™ to enhance research, clinical trials, and improve patient outcomes globally. Reveal's imageDx™ pathology platform combines cutting edge machine learning (ML)-AI with traditional histopathology to transform tissue biology into actionable data. Reveal's unique proprietary pipeline architecture and biomarker-based training methods also enable the development of scalable custom AI models for specific pathology endpoints, companion diagnostics and predictive models integrating multi-omic data.

"Reveal's exceptional AI and machine learning capabilities will support more objective tissue biomarker quantitation and will enable a broader and faster deployment of our histological services," said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of CellCarta. "Acquiring this leading business is part of a game-changing strategy to expand our services to better support our global clients who are actively seeking more objective, reproducible and scalable methods for tissue biomarker assessment, deployed within a robust quality and regulatory platform."

"We are excited to join forces with CellCarta," said Claire Weston, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Reveal. "Reveal's broad portfolio of automated digital assays target Oncology, NASH, Neuroscience, Fibrosis, Inflammation and other therapeutic areas. We see great opportunity in combining these AI capabilities with CellCarta driving towards better diagnoses and more meaningful clinical trials on a global scale."

About CellCarta

CellCarta is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics and genomics, as well as related specimen collection and logistics services, CellCarta supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. The company operates globally with 10 facilities located in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China.

For more information: cellcarta.com

About Reveal Biosciences

For more information: revealbio.com

