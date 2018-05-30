Cellcom Israel Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Cellcom Israel is the only Company in Israel that offers the quatro package. This advantage allows us to face the competition in the cellular segment, such that even as cellular prices decrease, we are successful in selling a complete communications package, and through this we increase total income per household."

First Quarter 2018 Highlights (compared to first quarter of 2017):

Total Revenues totaled NIS 933 million ( $265 million ) compared to NIS 959 million ( $273 million ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 2.7%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 2.7% Service revenues totaled NIS 701 million ( $199 million ) compared to NIS 739 million ( $210 million ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 5.1%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 5.1% Operating income totaled NIS 45 million ( $13 million ) compared to NIS 67 million ( $19 million ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 32.8%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 32.8% Net income totaled NIS 7 million ( $2 million ) compared to NIS 26 million ( $7 million ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 73.1%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 73.1% EBITDA 1 totaled NIS 180 million ( $51 million ) compared to NIS 201 million ( $57 million ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 10.4%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 10.4% Net cash flow from operating activities totaled NIS 230 million ( $65 million ) compared to NIS 77 million ( $22 million ) in the first quarter last year 2 , an increase of 198.7%

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the first quarter last year , an increase of 198.7% Free cash flow1 totaled NIS 84 million ( $24 million ) compared to NIS 66 million ( $19 million ) in the first quarter last year, an increase of 27.3%

[1] Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section in this press release. [2] Net cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter of 2017, included a loan in an amount of NIS 130 million, which was provided to Golan Telecom according to the terms of the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan.

Nir Sztern, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, referred to the results of the first quarter of 2018:

"The strong growth trend of the fixed line segment also continued in this quarter. Fixed line segment revenues grew by approximately 9% compared to the first quarter of 2017 and the EBITDA from this segment reached NIS 68 million (61.9% growth from the same quarter last year).

We continued to broaden our TV services, adding 14,000 new subscribers to our service in the first quarter of 2018.

Alongside the continued competition in the cellular segment, we continued to recruit new customers, among others, through a quatro package that offers cellular, television, internet and fixed line home telephony.

Cellcom Israel is the only Company in Israel that offers a quatro package. This advantage allows us to face the competition in the cellular segment, such that even as cellular prices decrease, we are successful in selling a complete communications package, and through this we increase total income per household. In the cellular segment, we finished the first quarter with an addition of 5,000 subscribers, all post-paid subscribers.

In this quarter also, we continued to lay down our fiber-optic infrastructure to the home, in order to make "Super Fiber", our fast and quality internet service, accessible to households, as part of our quatro, triple and bundle offerings.

Further, we continued to advance a possible investment in Israel Broadband Company (IBC) and after we issued a non-binding letter of intent and reached understanding with the Israeli Electric Company (IEC) regarding an update of IEC's services prices to IBC, if we invest in IBC, we conduct negotiations with IBC and its shareholders for investing in IBC. In the last few days, the Ministry of Communications published a hearing as to the reduction of the universal deployment to which IBC is bound by its license, the approval of which shall assist in advancing the negotiations among the parties.

We recently have been informed that, once again, the IDF (the Israeli Defense Forces) selected Cellcom Israel Group to be the cellular operator for the IDF soldiers for the coming three years. This win reflects, once again, the significant trust in Cellcom Israel's network as well as our high level of service, and we are very proud of it.

We continue to act in order to reduce the Company's expenses and examine various ways to become more efficient, in order to cope with the price erosion in the cellular segment. A few days ago we announced the launch of a voluntary retirement plan that will be another layer of streamlining the Company's expenses."

Shlomi Fruhling, Chief Financial Officer, said:

"During the first quarter of 2018 the erosion in revenues from cellular services continued as a result of the intensified competition in the market, as well as due to the change in the classification of the consideration from Golan as of the coming into force of the sharing agreement with Golan in the second quarter of 2017, compared to national roaming revenues in the same quarter last year. Despite the continued competition, we experienced a decrease in the churn rate of cellular subscribers as compared with the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. After the end of the quarter, Xfone launched its services as the 6th Mobile Network operator (MNO) in Israel, and since its entrance, we are experiencing an additional increase in the competition level in the market, reflected in an increased amount of transfers among the operators and a decrease in the pricing level in the market. The continuation of this trend is expected to negatively impact the Company's cellular segment results.

Our subscriber base in the TV and internet services continued to grow during the quarter, with most of the subscribers joining these services as part of our triple and quatro offering. Fixed line segment revenues grew by approximately 9% compared with the same quarter last year due to the continued growth in subscriber base and the classification of part of the consideration from the sharing agreement with Golan to the fixed line segment.

The free cash flow in the first quarter of 2018 reached NIS 84 million, a 27.3% increase compared to the same period last year. The increase in the free cash flow was mainly due to a reduction in payments to suppliers and was partially offset by a decrease in receipts from customers for services and end user equipment.

The Board of Directors decided not to distribute a dividend for the first quarter of 2018, in light of the intense competition in the market and its negative impact on the Company's results of operations and in order to continue to strengthen the Company's balance sheet. The board will review its decision in the future, taking into consideration developments in market conditions and the Company's needs."

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) ("Cellcom Israel" or the "Company" or the "Group") announced today its financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

The Company reported that revenues for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 933 million ($265 million); EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 180 million ($51 million), or 19.3% of total revenues; net income for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 7 million ($2 million). Basic earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 0.08 ($0.02).

Main Consolidated Financial Results:



Q1/2018 Q1/2017 Change % Q1/2018 Q1/2017

NIS million US$ million

(convenience translation) Total revenues 933 959 (2.7)% 265 273 Operating Income 45 67 (32.8)% 13 19 Net Income 7 26 (73.1)% 2 7 Free cash flow 84 66 27.3% 24 19 EBITDA 180 201 (10.4)% 51 57 EBITDA, as percent of total revenues 19.3% 21.0% (8.1)%





Main Financial Data by Operating Segments:







Cellular (*) Fixed-line (**) Consolidation adjustments (***) Consolidated results NIS million Q1'18 Q1'17 Change % Q1'18 Q1'17 Change % Q1'18 Q1'17 Q1'18 Q1'17 Change % Total revenues 630 692 (9.0)% 343 316 8.5% (40) (49) 933 959 (2.7)% Service revenues 437 509 (14.1)% 304 279 9.0% (40) (49) 701 739 (5.1)% Equipment revenues 193 183 5.5% 39 37 5.4% - - 232 220 5.5% EBITDA 112 159 (29.6)% 68 42 61.9% - - 180 201 (10.4)% EBITDA, as percent of

total revenues 17.8% 23.0% (22.6)% 19.8% 13.3% 48.9%



19.3% 21.0% (8.1)% (*) The segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. (**) The segment includes landline telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. (***) Include cancellation of inter-segment revenues between "Cellular" and "Fixed-line" segments.

Financial Review (first quarter of 2018 compared to first quarter of 2017):

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 decreased 2.7% totaling NIS 933 million ($265 million), compared to NIS 959 million ($273 million) in the first quarter last year. The decrease in revenues is attributed to a 5.1% decrease in service revenues, which was partially offset by a 5.5% increase in equipment revenues.

Service revenues totaled NIS 701 million ($199 million) in the first quarter of 2018, a 5.1% decrease compared to NIS 739 million ($210 million) in the first quarter last year.

Service revenues in the cellular segment totaled NIS 437 million ($124 million) in the first quarter of 2018, a 14.1% decrease compared to NIS 509 million ($145 million) in the first quarter last year. This decrease resulted mainly from the ongoing erosion in the price of these services as a result of the competition in the cellular market and from the difference between the national roaming services revenues in the first quarter of 2017 and the revenues for rights of use in cellular networks according to the network sharing agreement with Golan Telecom Ltd. ("Golan", the "Network Sharing Agreement with Golan")3, which came into force as of the beginning of the second quarter of 2017.

Service revenues in the fixed-line segment totaled NIS 304 million ($87 million) in the first quarter of 2018, a 9.0% increase compared to NIS 279 million ($79 million) in the first quarter last year. This increase resulted mainly from fixed-line communications services provided according to the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan, as well as from an increase in revenues from TV and internet services.

Equipment revenues totaled NIS 232 million ($66 million) in the first quarter of 2018, a 5.5% increase compared to NIS 220 million ($63 million) in the first quarter last year. This increase resulted mainly from an increase in the amount of end user equipment sold in the cellular segment.

Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were similar to the first quarter of 2017 and totaled NIS 665 million ($189 million). In the first quarter of 2018, there was an increase in cost of equipment, which resulted mainly from an increase in the quantity of end user equipment sold in the cellular segment and an increase in costs of TV services content and in costs related to internet services in the fixed-line segment, which were fully offset, mainly from Golan's participation in operating costs according to the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan, a decrease in depreciation expenses and a decrease in costs of extended warranty services for end user equipment.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 268 million ($76 million), an 8.8% decrease compared to NIS 294 million ($84 million) in the first quarter of 2017. Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2018 amounted to 28.7%, down from 30.7% in the first quarter of 2017.

[3] According to the terms of the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan, part of the consideration is recognized as revenues and part is recognized as a reduction of operation costs. In addition, revenues from the Network Sharing Agreement are divided between the cellular and fixed-line segments.

Selling, Marketing, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A Expenses") for the first quarter of 2018 decreased 1.8% to NIS 223 million ($63 million), compared to NIS 227 million ($65 million) in the first quarter of 2017. This decrease is primarily a result of a decrease in doubtful accounts expenses. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in amortization expenses of salaries and commissions expenses which were capitalized as part of the customer acquisition costs, as a result of early adoption of a new International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 15) as of the first quarter of 2017 (the "Adoption of IFRS15").

Operating income for the first quarter of 2018 decreased by 32.8% to NIS 45 million ($13 million) from NIS 67 million ($19 million) in the first quarter of 2017.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 decreased by 10.4% to NIS 180 million ($51 million), compared to NIS 201 million ($57 million) in the first quarter of 2017. EBITDA as a percent of revenues for the first quarter of 2018 totaled 19.3%, down from 21.0% in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in EBITDA is attributed to a 29.6% decrease in the cellular segment EBITDA, which was partially offset by a 61.9% increase in the fixed line segment EBITDA.

Cellular segment EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 112 million ($32 million), compared to NIS 159 million ($45 million) in the first quarter last year, a decrease of 29.6%, which resulted mainly from a decrease in service revenues as mentioned above, and from the difference between national roaming services revenues in the first quarter of 2017 and the revenues for rights of use in cellular networks according to the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan in the first quarter of 2018.

Fixed-line segment EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 68 million ($19 million), compared to NIS 42 million ($12 million) in the first quarter last year, a 61.9% increase, mainly as a result of an increase in revenues from fixed-line communications services provided according to the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan, and from an increase in activity in the internet and TV fields.

Financing expenses, net for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 6.5% and totaled NIS 33 million ($10 million), compared to NIS 31 million ($9 million) in the first quarter of 2017.

Net Income for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 7 million ($2 million), compared to NIS 26 million ($7 million) in the first quarter of 2017, a 73.1% decrease.

Basic earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 0.08 ($0.02), compared to NIS 0.25 ($0.07) in the first quarter last year.

Operating Review

Main Performance Indicators - Cellular segment:



Q1/2018 Q1/2017 Change (%) Cellular subscribers at the end of period (in thousands) 2,822 2,792 1.1% Churn Rate for cellular subscribers (in %) 9.5% 12.0% (20.8)% Monthly cellular ARPU (in NIS) 51.8 60.2 (14.0)%

Cellular subscriber base - at the end of the first quarter of 2018 the Company had approximately 2.822 million cellular subscribers. During the first quarter of 2018 the Company's cellular subscriber base increased by approximately 5,000 net cellular subscribers.

Cellular Churn Rate for the first quarter of 2018 totaled to 9.5%, compared to 12.0% in the first quarter last year.

The monthly cellular Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NIS 51.8 ($14.7), compared to NIS 60.2 ($17.1) in the first quarter last year. The decrease in ARPU resulted mainly from the ongoing erosion in the prices of cellular services, resulting from the intensified competition in the cellular market and from the difference between national roaming services revenues in the first quarter of 2017 and the revenues for rights of use in cellular networks according to the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan in the first quarter of 2018.

Main Performance Indicators - Fixed-line segment:



Q1/2018 Q1/2017 Change (%) Internet infrastructure field subscribers

- (households) at the end of period (in thousands) 235 173 35.8% TV field subscribers - (households) at the

end of period (in thousands) 184 124 48.4%

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company's subscriber base in the internet infrastructure field increased by approximately 13,000 net households, and the Company's subscriber base in the TV field increased by 14,000 net households.

Financing and Investment Review

The Company's liquidity requirements relate primarily to working capital requirements, debt service, capital expenditures for the expansion and enhancement of its networks, end user equipment and payment of dividends, to the extent declared. The Company has historically funded these requirements through cash flows from operations and raising new debt. Going forward, the Company may also seek to fund these requirements through issuances of equity securities, including ordinary shares.

Cash Flow

Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2018, totaled NIS 84 million ($24 million), compared to NIS 66 million ($19 million) in the first quarter of 2017 (after elimination of a loan provided to Golan Telecom in the amount of NIS 130 million, as previously reported), a 27.3% increase. The increase in free cash flow, resulted mainly from decrease in payments to suppliers and was partially offset by a decrease in receipts from customers for services and end user equipment.

Total Equity

Total Equity as of March 31, 2018 amounted to NIS 1,414 million ($402 million) primarily consisting of undistributed accumulated retained earnings of the Company.

Cash Capital Expenditures in Fixed Assets and Intangible Assets and others

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company invested NIS 146 million ($42 million) in fixed assets and intangible assets and others (including, among others, investments in the Company's communications networks, information systems, software and TV set-top boxes and capitalization of part of the customer acquisition costs as a result of the adoption of IFRS 15), compared to NIS 140 million ($40 million) in the first quarter 2017.

Dividend

On May 29, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors decided not to declare a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2018. In making its decision, the board of directors considered the Company's dividend policy and business status and decided not to distribute a dividend at this time, given the intensified competition and its adverse effect on the Company's results of operations, and in order to strengthen the Company's balance sheet. The board of directors will re-evaluate its decision in future quarters. No future dividend declaration is guaranteed and is subject to the Company's board of directors' sole discretion, as detailed in the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 20-F dated March 26, 2018, or the 2017 Annual Report, under "Item 8 - Financial Information – A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information - Dividend Policy".

Debentures, Material Loans and Financial Liabilities

For information regarding the Company's outstanding debentures as of March 31, 2018, see "Disclosure for Debenture Holders" section in this press release.

For information regarding the Company's material loans as of March 31, 2018, see "Aggregation of the Information regarding the Company's Material Loans" section in this press release.

For a summary of the Company's financial liabilities as of March 31, 2018, see "Disclosure for Debenture Holders" section in this press release.

Other developments during the first quarter of 2018 and subsequent to the end of the reporting period

Network Sharing Agreement

In April 2018, Marathon 018 Xfone Ltd., with which the Company entered a network sharing agreement, commenced operating in the Israeli cellular market.

For additional details, see the Company's 2017 Annual Report under "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors – Risks Related to our Business – We face intense competition in all aspects of our business" and "Item 4. Information on the Company – B. Business Overview - Networks and Infrastructure - Cellular Segment- Network Sharing Agreements" and "- Competition – Cellular Segment".

Negotiations regarding Collective Employment Agreement and Voluntary Retirement Plan

The Company is in advanced stages of negotiations with its employees' representatives and the Histadrut (an Israeli union labor) regarding a new collective employment agreement, which the Company anticipates will be similar to the Company's previous collective employment agreement (which expired at the end of 2017) and will include certain nonmaterial additions.

In addition, in May 2018, the Group, in collaboration with the employees representatives, launched a new voluntary retirement plan for employees. As of the date of this report, the number of employees who will join the plan and the expense the Company will record with respect to this plan, are unknown.

For additional details including regarding the Company's previous collective employment agreement see the Company's 2017 Annual Report under "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors – Risks Related to our Business – The unionizing of our employees may prevent us from executing necessary organizational and personnel changes, result in increased costs or disruption to our operation" and "Item 6. Directors, senior management and employees – D. Employees."

Regulation

In May 2018, the Ministry of Communications amended the Group's licenses to regulate the manner of response of call centers, including measurable parameters for response times. The amendment shall come into force in March 2019. The Company is studying the amendment and at this stage cannot estimate the amendment's effect on its results of operations.

For additional details see the Company's 2017 Annual Report under "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors – Risks Related to our Business – We operate in a heavily regulated industry, which can harm our results of operations. Regulation in Israel has materially adversely affected our results" and under "Item 4. Information on The Company – B. Business Overview – Government Regulations – Cellular Segment - Our Cellular License."

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Unless noted specifically otherwise, the dollar denominated figures were converted to US$ using a convenience translation based on the New Israeli Shekel (NIS)/US$ exchange rate of NIS 3.514 = US$ 1 as published by the Bank of Israel for March 31, 2018.

Use of non-IFRS financial measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as income before financing income (expenses), net; other income (expenses), net (excluding expenses related to employee voluntary retirement plans and gain (loss) due to sale of subsidiaries); income tax; depreciation and amortization and share based payments. This is an accepted measure in the communications industry. The Company presents this measure as an additional performance measure as the Company believes that it enables us to compare operating performance between periods and companies, net of any potential differences which may result from differences in capital structure, taxes, age of fixed assets and related depreciation expenses. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for operating income, any other performance measures, or cash flow data, which were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as measures of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account debt service requirements, or other commitments, including capital expenditures, and therefore, does not necessarily indicate the amounts that may be available for the Company's use. In addition, EBITDA as presented by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, due to differences in the way these measures are calculated. See the reconciliation of net income to EBITDA under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the press release.

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as the net cash provided by operating activities (including the effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents) excluding a loan to Golan Telecom, minus the net cash used in investing activities excluding short-term investment in tradable debentures and deposits and proceeds from sales of such debentures (including interest received in relation to such debentures) and deposits. See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Financial Tables Follow

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)































Convenience















translation















into US dollar







March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,



2017

2018

2018

2017



NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions

















Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

589

593

169

527 Current investments, including derivatives

283

361

103

364 Trade receivables

1,293

1,276

363

1,280 Current tax assets

47

3

1

4 Other receivables

71

82

23

89 Inventory

67

69

19

70

















Total current assets

2,350

2,384

678

2,334

















Trade and other receivables

914

881

251

895 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,628

1,588

452

1,598 Intangible assets and others, net

1,230

1,271

362

1,260 Deferred tax assets

1

1

-

-

















Total non- current assets

3,773

3,741

1,065

3,753

















Total assets

6,123

6,125

1,743

6,087

















Liabilities















Current maturities of debentures and of loans from financial institutions

709

565

161

618 Trade payables and accrued expenses

639

674

192

652 Current tax liabilities

1

-

-

4 Provisions

101

94

27

91 Other payables, including derivatives

243

255

72

277

















Total current liabilities

1,693

1,588

452

1,642



































Long-term loans from financial institutions

340

462

132

462 Debentures

2,511

2,487

708

2,360 Provisions

30

21

6

21 Other long-term liabilities

33

18

5

15 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net

12

15

4

15 Deferred tax liabilities

137

120

34

131

















Total non- current liabilities

3,063

3,123

889

3,004

















Total liabilities

4,756

4,711

1,341

4,646

















Equity attributable to owners of the Company















Share capital

1

1

-

1 Cash flow hedge reserve

(1)

-

-

- Retained earnings

1,348

1,409

401

1,436

















Non-controlling interest

19

4

1

4

















Total equity

1,367

1,414

402

1,441

















Total liabilities and equity

6,123

6,125

1,743

6,087





































Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Unaudited)































Convenience

















translation

















into US dollar









Three-month period ended March 31,

Three- month period ended March 31,

Year ended

December 31,





2017

2018

2018

2017





NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions





















Revenues

959

933

265

3,871

Cost of revenues

(665)

(665)

(189)

(2,680)





















Gross profit

294

268

76

1,191





















Selling and marketing expenses

(114)

(132)

(37)

(479)

General and administrative expenses

(113)

(91)

(26)

(426)

Other income, net

-

-

-

11





















Operating profit

67

45

13

297





















Financing income

16

11

3

52

Financing expenses

(47)

(44)

(13)

(196)

Financing expenses, net

(31)

(33)

(10)

(144)





















Profit before taxes on income

36

12

3

153





















Taxes on income

(10)

(5)

(1)

(40)

Profit for the period

26

7

2

113

Attributable to:

















Owners of the Company

25

7

2

112

Non-controlling interests

1

-

-

1

Profit for the period

26

7

2

113





















Earnings per share

















Basic earnings per share (in NIS)

0.25

0.08

0.02

1.11





















Diluted earnings per share (in NIS)

0.25

0.08

0.02

1.10





















Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of

basic earnings per share (in shares)

100,604,795

101,044,557

101,044,557

100,654,935





















Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of

diluted earnings per share (in shares)

101,390,301

101,141,836

101,141,836

100,889,661

























Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)















































Convenience















translation















into US dollar







Three-month

period ended

March 31,

Three- month

period ended March 31,

Year ended

December 31,











2017

2018

2018

2017



NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions

















Cash flows from operating activities















Profit for the period

26

7

2

113 Adjustments for:















Depreciation and amortization

133

133

38

555 Share based payments

1

2

-

2 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

(1) Gain on sale of shares in a consolidated

company

-

-

-

(10) Income tax expense

10

5

1

40 Financing expenses, net

31

33

10

144

















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Change in inventory

(3)

1

-

(6) Change in trade receivables (including long-term amounts)

60

15

5

132 Change in other receivables (including long-term amounts)

(152)

9

3

(191) Change in trade payables, accrued expenses and provisions

(11)

31

8

(27) Change in other liabilities (including long-term amounts)

(6)

5

1

28 Payments for derivative hedging contracts, net

-

(2)

-

(3) Income tax paid

(12)

(9)

(3)

(44) Income tax received

-

-

-

42 Net cash from operating activities

77

230

65

774

















Cash flows from investing activities















Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

(93)

(99)

(28)

(346) Additions to intangible assets and others

(47)

(47)

(13)

(237) Change in current investments, net

1

(1)

-

(77) Payments for other derivative contracts, net

(1)

-

-

- Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

1 Interest received

4

4

1

12 Proceeds from sale of shares in a consolidated

company, net of cash disposed

-

-

-

3 Net cash used in investing activities

(136)

(143)

(40)

(644)





































Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (cont`d)































Convenience















translation















into US dollar







Three-month

period ended

March 31,

Three- month period ended March 31,

Year ended

December 31,











2017

2018

2018

2017



NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions

















Cash flows from financing activities















Payments for derivative contracts, net

-

-

-

(3) Receipt of long-term loans from financial institutions

-

-

-

200 Repayment of debentures

(514)

(362)

(103)

(864) Proceeds from issuance of debentures, net of issuance costs

-

396

113

- Dividend paid

-

-

-

(1) Interest paid

(78)

(55)

(16)

(175)

















Net cash used in financing activities

(592)

(21)

(6)

(843)

















Changes in cash and cash equivalents

(651)

66

19

(713)

















Cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the period

1,240

527

150

1,240

















Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the period

589

593

169

527

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation)

Reconciliation for Non-IFRS Measures



















EBITDA















The following is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA:





















Three-month period ended Year ended March 31, December 31,

2017 2018 Convenience 2017 translation into US dollar 2018

NIS millions US$ millions NIS millions Profit for the period 26 7 2 113 Taxes on income 10 5 1 40 Financing income (16) (11) (3) (52) Financing expenses 47 44 13 196 Other income - - - (1) Depreciation and amortization 133 133 38 555 Share based payments 1 2 - 2 EBITDA 201 180 51 853











Free cash flow























The following table shows the calculation of free cash flow:















Three-month period ended Year ended



March 31, December 31,





2017 2018 Convenience 2017



translation



into US dollar



2018





NIS millions US$ millions NIS millions



Cash flows from operating activities(*) 77 230 65 774



Loan to Golan Telecom 130 - - 130



Cash flows from investing activities (136) (143) (40) (644)



Sale of short-term tradable debentures and deposits (**) (5) (3) (1) 65



Free cash flow 66 84 24 325































(*) Including the effects of exchange rate fluctuations in cash and cash equivalents. (**) Net of interest received in relation to tradable debentures.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation)













Key financial and operating indicators

















NIS millions unless otherwise stated Q1-2017 Q2-2017 Q3-2017 Q4-2017 Q1-2018 FY-2017













Cellular service revenues 509 481 488 451 437 1,929 Fixed-line service revenues 279 292 292 303 304 1,166













Cellular equipment revenues 183 192 191 204 193 770 Fixed-line equipment revenues 37 39 47 59 39 182













Consolidation adjustments (49) (42) (43) (42) (40) (176) Total revenues 959 962 975 975 933 3,871













Cellular EBITDA 159 158 160 118 112 595 Fixed-line EBITDA 42 79 66 71 68 258 Total EBITDA 201 237 226 189 180 853













Operating profit 67 102 83 45 45 297 Financing expenses, net 31 44 39 30 33 144 Profit for the period 26 45 32 10 7 113













Free cash flow 66 77 105 77 84 325













Cellular subscribers at the end of period (in 000's) 2,792 2,779 2,805 2,817 2,822 2,817 Monthly cellular ARPU (in NIS) 60.2 57.0 57.8 53.6 51.8 57.1 Churn rate for cellular subscribers (%) 12.0% 10.8% 11.5% 11.5% 9.5% 45.8%















Cellcom Israel Ltd.































Disclosure for debenture holders as of March 31, 2018















































Aggregation of the information regarding the debenture series issued by the Company (1), in million NIS





































Series Original Issuance Date Principal on the Date of Issuance As of 31.03.2018 As of 29.05.2018 Interest Rate (fixed) Principal Repayment Dates Interest Repayment Dates(3) Linkage Trustee

Contact Details Principal Balance on Trade Linked Principal Balance Interest Accumulated in Books Debenture Balance Value in Books (2) Market Value Principal Balance on Trade Linked Principal Balance From To F(4)(5)(6)** 20/03/12 714.802 428.881 438.142 4.688 442.830 467.995 428.881 441.150 4.60% 05.01.17 05.01.20 January-5 and July-5 Linked to CPI Strauss Lazar Trust Company (1992)

Ltd. Ori Lazar. 17 Yizhak Sadeh St.,

Tel Aviv. Tel: 03- 6237777. G (4)(5)(6) 20/03/12 285.198 85.559 85.593 1.393 86.986 90.984 85.559 85.588 6.99% 05.01.17 05.01.19 January-5 and July-5 Not linked Strauss Lazar Trust Company (1992)

Ltd. Ori Lazar. 17 Yizhak Sadeh St.,

Tel Aviv. Tel: 03- 6237777. H(4)(5)(7)** 08/07/14

03/02/15*

11/02/15* 949.624 949.624 874.140 4.379 878.519 988.463 949.624 877.565 1.98% 05.07.18 05.07.24 January-5 and July-5 Linked to CPI Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami

Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel

Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. I (4)(5)(7)** 08/07/14

03/02/15*

11/02/15*

30/03/16* 804.010 804.010 776.532 7.752 784.284 882.803 804.010 777.590 4.14% 05.07.18 05.07.25 January-5 and July-5 Not linked Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami

Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel

Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. J (4)(5) 26/09/16 103.267 103.267 102.391 0.589 102.980 111.332 103.267 102.820 2.45% 05.07.21 05.07.26 January-5 and July-5 Linked to CPI Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami

Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel

Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. K (4)(5)(8)** 26/09/16 303.971 303.971 301.318 2.513 303.831 327.498 303.971 301.389 3.55% 05.07.21 05.07.26 January-5 and July-5 Not linked Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami

Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel

Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. L** 23/01/18 400.600 400.600 396.487 1.811 398.298 398.397 400.600 396.555 2.50% 05.01.23 05.01.28 January-5 Not linked Strauss Lazar Trust Company (1992)

Ltd. Ori Lazar. 17 Yizhak Sadeh St.,

Tel Aviv. Tel: 03- 6237777. Total

3,561.472 3,075.912 2,974.603 23.125 2,997.728 3,267.472 3,075.912 2,982.657

















Comments : (1) For a summary of the terms of the Company's outstanding debentures see the Company's 2017 Annual Report under "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - B. Liquidity and Capital Resources - Debt Service - Public Debentures". In the reporting period, the Company fulfilled all terms of the debentures and Indentures. Debentures financial covenants - as of March 31, 2018 the net leverage (net debt to EBITDA excluding one time events ratio- see definition in the reference above to the Company's 2017 Annual Report) was 3.10. In the reporting period, no cause for early repayment occurred. (2) Including interest accumulated in the books. (3) Semi annual payments. (4) Regarding the debentures, the Company undertook not to create any pledge on its assets, as long as debentures or loans are not fully repaid, subject to certain exclusions. (5) Regarding the debentures - the Company has the right for early redemption under certain terms. (6) Regarding debenture Series F and G - in June 2013, following a second decrease of the Company's debenture rating since their issuance, the annual interest rate has been increased by 0.25% to 4.60% and 6.99%, respectively, beginning July 5, 2013. (7) In February 2015, pursuant to an exchange offer of the Company's Series H and I debentures for a portion of the Company's outstanding Series D and E debentures, respectively, the Company exchanged approximately NIS 555 million principal amount of Series D debentures with approximately NIS 844 million principal amount of Series H debentures, and approximately NIS 272 million principal amount of Series E debentures with approximately NIS 335 million principal amount of Series I debentures. Series D and E debentures were fully repaid in July 2017 and in January 2017, respectively. (8) In June 2017, the Company undertook to issue NIS 220 million principle amount of additional series K debentures in July 1, 2018, under certain terms. See the Company's 2017 Annual Report, under "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - B. Liquidity and Capital Resources - Debt Service - Public Debentures".



(*) On these dates additional debentures of the series were issued, the information in the table refers to the full series. (**) As of March 31, 2018, debentures Series F,H, I, K and L are material, which represent 5% or more of the total liabilities of the Company, as presented in the financial statements.

Cellcom Israel Ltd.















Disclosure for debenture holders as of March 31, 2018 (cont'd)

















Debentures Rating Details*













Series Rating Company Rating as of 31.03.18 (1) Rating as of 29.05.2018 Rating assigned upon issuance of the Series Recent date of rating as of 29.05.2018 Additional ratings between original issuance and the recent date of rating as of 29.05.2018(2)

Rating F S&P Maalot A+ A+ AA 01/2018 05/2012, 11/2012, 06/2013, 06/2014, 08/2014, 01/2015, 09/2015, 03/2016, 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018 AA,AA-,A+ (2) G S&P Maalot A+ A+ AA 01/2018 05/2012, 11/2012, 06/2013, 06/2014, 08/2014, 01/2015, 09/2015, 03/2016, 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018 AA,AA-,A+ (2) H S&P Maalot A+ A+ A+ 01/2018 06/2014, 08/2014, 01/2015, 09/2015, 03/2016, 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018 A+ (2) I S&P Maalot A+ A+ A+ 01/2018 06/2014, 08/2014, 01/2015, 09/2015, 03/2016, 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018 A+ (2) J S&P Maalot A+ A+ A+ 01/2018 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018 A+ (2) K S&P Maalot A+ A+ A+ 01/2018 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018 A+ (2) L S&P Maalot A+ A+ A+ 01/2018 01/2018 A+ (2)

(1) In January 2018, S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilA+/stable". (2) In May 2012, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating from an "ilAA/negative" to an "ilAA-/negative". In November 2012, S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilAA-/negative". In June 2013, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating from an "ilAA-/negative" to an "ilA+/stable". In June 2014, August 2014, January 2015, September 2015, March 2016, August 2016, June 2017 and January 2018, S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilA+/stable". For details regarding the rating of the debentures see the S&P Maalot report dated August 22, 2017, included in the Company's Shelf offering Report filled in the Israeli Securities Authority website ('MAGNA") on January 22, 2018. * A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating.

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Aggregation of the information regarding the Company's Material Loans (1), in million NIS



Loan Provision Date Principal Amount as of 31.03.2018 Interest Rate (nominal) Principal Repayment Dates (annual payments) Interest Repayment Dates

(semi-annual payments) Linkage From To



Loan from financial

institution 06/2016 200 4.60% 30.06.18 30.06.21 June-30 and December-31,

commencing

December 31,

2016 through

June 30, 2021 Not linked Loan from bank 12/2016 140 4.90% 30.06.18 30.06.22 June-30 and

December 30,

commencing

June 30, 2017

through June

30, 2022 Not linked Loan from financial institution 06/2017 200 5.10% 30.06.19 30.06.22 June-30 and

December-31,

commencing

December 31,

2017 through

June 30, 2022 Not linked Total

540











Comments:

(1) For a summary of the terms of the Company's loan agreements see the Company's 2017 Annual Report under "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - B. Liquidity and Capital Resources - Other Credit Facilities" and the reference therein to "- Debt Service - Public Debentures". (2) In the reporting period, the Company fulfilled all terms of the loan agreements. (3) Loan agreements financial covenants - as of March 31, 2018 the net leverage (net debt to EBITDA excluding one-time events ratio- see definition in the reference above to the Company's 2017 Annual Report) was 3.10. (4) In the reporting period, no cause for early repayment occurred. (5) In the loan agreements, the Company undertook not to create any pledge on its assets, as long as the loans are not fully repaid, subject to certain exclusions. (6) According to the loan agreements the Company may prepay the loans, subject to a prepayment fee. (7) In June 2017, the Company entered into an additional loan agreement with the lender of the Company's existing bank loan for the provision of a deferred loan in a principal amount of NIS 150 million in March 2019. See more information in the reference above to the Company's 2017 Annual Report.

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of March 31, 2018

a. Debentures issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such debentures held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest payments

(without deduction of tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year 331,819 165,418 - - - 97,804 Second year 331,819 80,302 - - - 76,751 Third year 113,097 80,302 - - - 61,126 Fourth year 166,034 157,334 - - - 53,540 Fifth year and on 538,733 1,104,645 - - - 117,555 Total 1,481,502 1,588,001 - - - 406,776

b. Private debentures and other non-bank credit, excluding such debentures held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest payments

(without deduction of tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 50,000 - - - 18,241 Second year - 100,000 - - - 14,655 Third year - 100,000 - - - 9,812 Fourth year - 100,000 - - - 4,955 Fifth year and on - 50,000 - - - 1,264 Total - 400,000 - - - 48,927

c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest payments

(without deduction of tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 28,000 - - - 6,154 Second year - 28,000 - - - 4,800 Third year - 28,000 - - - 3,430 Fourth year - 28,000 - - - 2,056 Fifth year and on - 28,000 - - - 684 Total - 140,000 - - - 17,124

d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) - None.

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of March 31, 2018 (cont`d)

e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and debentures based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest payments

(without deduction of tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year 331,819 243,418 - - - 122,198 Second year 331,819 208,302 - - - 96,206 Third year 113,097 208,302 - - - 74,367 Fourth year 166,034 285,334 - - - 60,551 Fifth year and on 538,733 1,182,645 - - - 119,504 Total 1,481,502 2,128,001 - - - 472,826

f. Out of the balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data - None.

g. Out of the balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above (in thousand NIS) - None.

h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and debentures of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above (in thousand NIS) - None.

I. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of debentures offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder (in thousand NIS) - None.

j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of debentures offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest payments

(without deduction of tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year 955 543 - - - 419 Second year 955 99 - - - 362 Third year 858 99 - - - 337 Fourth year 1,397 823 - - - 297 Fifth year and on 4,863 4,576 - - - 623 Total 9,028 6,140 - - - 2,038

k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of debentures offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies (in thousand NIS) - None.

