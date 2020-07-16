Cellcom Israel Announces Israeli Ministry of Communications' Position Regarding Purchase of Golan Telecom

NETANYA, Israel, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that following its previous announcement regarding a binding memorandum of understanding for the purchase of Golan Telecom and approval of the transaction by the Israeli Competition Authority, the Israeli Ministry of Communications, or MOC, informed the Company that in principle, it doesn't see a reason to prevent the transaction subject to a format and conditions to be approved by the MOC. The execution of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the MOC, which are yet to be met.

For additional details see the Company's most recent annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 20-F, filed on March 23, 2020, under "Item 4. Information on the Company –A. History and Development of the Company -– Our History" and the Company's current report on Form 6-K dated June 10, 2020.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.747 million cellular subscribers (as at March 31, 2020) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

