Cellcom Israel Announces Preparation for Equity Offering In Israel

The Company's controlling shareholder has informed the Company that if such offering will be effected by the Company, the Company's controlling shareholder intends to purchase such securities at least in an amount that shall allow it to keep its current voting rights in the Company.

The execution, timing, terms and amount of such contemplated offering have not yet been determined and are subject to further approval of the Company's Board of Directors, publication of a supplemental offering report and the prior approval of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange of the supplemental offering report. There is no assurance that such offering will be executed, nor as to its timing, terms or amount.

For additional details regarding the holdings in the Company's outstanding share capital, see the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed on March 26, 2018 under "Item 7. Major Shareholders and related party transactions – A. Major Shareholders".

The contemplated offering described in this press release will be made, if made, only in Israel and only to residents of Israel. The said securities will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and will not be offered or sold in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is the largest Israeli cellular provider; Cellcom Israel provides its approximately 2.822 million cellular subscribers (as at March 31, 2018) with a broad range of value added services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad and additional services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Through its broad customer service network Cellcom Israel offers technical support, account information, direct to the door parcel delivery services, internet and fax services, dedicated centers for hearing impaired, etc. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services (as of December 2014), internet infrastructure (as of February 2015) and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone communications services in Israel, in addition to data communications services. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact



Shlomi Fruhling

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cellcom.co.il

Tel: +972-52-998-9735



Investor Relations Contact



Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations In partnership with LHA

cellcom@GKIR.com

Tel: +1-617-418-3096

