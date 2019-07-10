Cellcom Israel Announces Regulatory Approvals for Company's Investment Transaction in IBC

NETANYA, Israel, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that following the Company's previous reports regarding a possible indirect co-investment of the Company and the Israel Infrastructure Fund, in IBC Israel Broadband Company (2013) Ltd., all required regulatory approvals for the investment transaction were received and closing of the transaction is expected in the coming weeks (subject to fulfilment of all other conditions precedent).

For additional details see the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018 on Form 20-F dated March 18, 2018 under Item 4. "Information on the Company - A. History and Development of the Company – Fixed-line Infrastructure – Investment in IBC".

Forward looking statement

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the closing of the transaction, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions about the completion of the precedent conditions. The actual conditions the Company may face could lead to materially different outcome than that set forth above.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.853 million cellular subscribers (as at March 31, 2019) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact

Shlomi Fruhling

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cellcom.co.il

Tel: +972-52-998-9735 Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations In partnership with LHA

cellcom@GKIR.com

Tel: +1-617-418-3096

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.cellcom.co.il/

