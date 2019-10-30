Cellcom Israel Ltd. Announces Appointment of VP Marketing

NETANYA, Israel, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that following its previous announcement as to the Company's vice president of marketing resigning from office, the Company's board of directors has appointed Mr. Rafi Shauli, the Company's VP of television and content, as the Company's vice president of marketing, as well, effective December 1, 2019.

Mr. Shauli has served as the Company's VP of television and content since June 2019. From 2012 to 2019, he served as the Company's head of private customers marketing department. From 2008 to 2011, he served as director of products and business development in the marketing division of Yes and from 2011 to 2012 as director of products and business development in the marketing division of Bezeq. From 2005 to 2008, Mr. Shauli served as director of communications solutions for businesses in the marketing department of 013 Netvision. Mr. Shauli holds a B.A. in economics and statistics from the Hebrew university of Jerusalem.

About Cellcom Israel

