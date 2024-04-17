Cellcosmet Expands its In-Store Retail Presence, Offering an Array of Luxury Skincare Products

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcosmet, the luxury Swiss skincare brand specializing in cutting-edge cellular skin science, has now expanded its retail presence to Nordstrom where they will be offering a curated assortment of 11 products at four select Nordstrom stores and a larger assortment of 20 products at Nordstrom.com . Cellcosmet offerings will continue to expand online throughout the year and will slowly expand in key markets throughout the country.

Cellcosmet Ultra Vital, a best-selling, cellular revitalizing moisturizer.

The decision to expand their US retail presence to Nordstrom comes from the knowledge that the Nordstrom customer understands and appreciates innovation, high-quality products, clinically proven brands, and engaging experiences. Nordstrom excels in customer service and has a strong commitment to providing their customers with the best in beauty across skincare, cosmetics, and fragrance, honing in on their mission, "We help customers feel good and look their best."

"Partnering with Nordstrom, a leader in beauty and style, aligns perfectly with our commitment to bringing Swiss precision and luxury to skincare. Together, we invite you to experience the epitome of elegance and efficacy in beauty." – Tancrède Amacker, Cellcosmet Chief Executive Officer

With 35+ years of experience in cutting-edge cellular rejuvenation, through Swiss biotechnology and proprietary technology, Cellcosmet is layered with the latest ingredients to protect and strengthen the microbiome resulting in optimized skin barrier function for improved skin health.

For additional initiatives through the next year and beyond, Cellcosmet is re-designing its packaging to be fully recyclable and smaller in size to lessen the impact of its carbon footprint. The brand will also be releasing new product formulations in the fall and spa services through various locations in the US. Cellcosmet continuously seeks to be on the leading edge of innovation, forever honing and refining its expertise in a ceaseless quest for superior performance and quality, reflecting Swiss-made excellence in cellular skincare.

Cellcosmet will be available on Nordstrom.com as well as the below Nordstrom store locations:

Nordstrom NYC Flagship in New York, NY

Nordstrom Bellevue Square in Bellevue, WA

in Nordstrom South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, CA

in Nordstrom La Jolla at UTC in San Diego, CA

About Cellcosmet

Cellcosmet is the quintessence of Swiss cosmetic science and sits at the forefront of innovation on a constant quest for improved performance and quality in skincare. The Cellap Laboratoire, the brand's Swiss laboratory on the Lake Geneva shores, is where cutting-edge researchers develop the Cellcosmet formulas in accordance with exacting, rigorous specifications, and in keeping with the most recent scientific discoveries. Cellcosmet's command of biotechnology and expertise in cellular and microbiome science as well as botanical and marine ingredients enable the brand to formulate exceptional product offerings that are adapted to each skin type and provide immediate, visible results. Learn more at https://www.cellcosmet.com .

SOURCE Cellcosmet