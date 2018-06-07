Cellcube Energy Storage Systems Purchase Structure of Jet Power

Jet Power is one of Western Canada's largest independently-owned switchgear manufacturers providing custom and turnkey solutions. The Corporation will continue to provide innovative and high quality custom products; Arc Resistant and Metal-Clad Switchgear, Motor Control Centers, VFD's and Inverters to heavy power users, pipelines, refineries, manufacturers, municipalities and infrastructure providers.

The company is pleased to report that the acquisition of Jet Power has now been completed resulting in the purchase by CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. of all Jet Power and Control Ltd. shares. The parties have amended the transaction to provide for the purchase of all Jet Power shares in consideration of up to 3,723,131 shares of CellCube, averaged price of $0.365 per share and assuming the exercise of convertible securities, rather than the earlier stated amount of 6 million shares.

Brian Ricker, President of Jet Power stated "We are very pleased with the progress of Jet Power since my taking the helm a few months ago. We are presently changing the name of Jet Power and Controls Ltd. to EnerCube Switchgear Systems Inc. to better reflect the companies go forward branding and focus as in integral part of the energy storage system solution that CellCube Energy Storage System Inc. intents to deploy worldwide."

Brian Stecyk, Cell Cube CEO stated, "The grid-connected storage market is expected to grow 44% annually with the market size reaching $18-billion (U.S.) by 2024 (Navigant Research). CellCube, with its recent acquisition of the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH (now Enerox) and Jet Power and Controls Ltd., and its investment in Braggawatt Energy Inc., is ideally positioned to capitalize on the demand for vanadium redox flow batteries (VFRBs) worldwide to help meet the world's rapidly growing energy storage needs. In addition, CellCube has recently invested in, and formed a strategic relationship with Braggawatt which provides financing through an on-line platform that allows corporations to effectively adopt cost-saving on-site energy solutions."

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at http://www.sedar.com . Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Stecyk, President & CEO

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

Telephone: +1-800-882-3213

Email: info@cellcubeenergystorage.com



http://www.cellcubeenergystorage.com

SOURCE CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.