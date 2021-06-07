Cellebrite Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite, the global leader in Digital Intelligence ("DI") solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

"Cellebrite is off to a strong start in 2021, with first quarter 2021 revenue growth and profitability exceeding our expectations," said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite's CEO. "We were pleased with our ability to execute our growth strategy and continue introducing our customers to digital intelligence solutions designed to help them transform and accelerate the investigative workflow. We remain focused on our strategy and believe we are on track to meet our targets for the full year. Signing the business combination agreement with TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. shortly after the end of the quarter was an exciting milestone, and we expect to complete our merger and transition to becoming a public company in the third quarter of the year."

First Quarter Financial and Business Highlights

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $150 million , up 53% year-over-year

, up 53% year-over-year ARR dollar-based net retention rate of 148%

Revenue of $53.3 million , up 38% year-over-year

, up 38% year-over-year Subscription revenue of $40.5 million , up 59% year-over-year

, up 59% year-over-year Gross profit and gross margin of $45.1 million and 85%, respectively

and 85%, respectively Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $11.3 million and 21%, respectively

and 21%, respectively Launched Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector - a cloud-first remote collection solution for Windows and Mac for eDiscovery and corporate investigations

Partnered with Axon to seamlessly integrate the data collected, analyzed, and reviewed by Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence Investigative Platform with Axon Evidence

In addition, Cellebrite recently announced important milestones aimed at extending its digital intelligence platform:

Established a strategic partnership with Singapore's Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), an arm of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to drive innovation and deliver industry leading digital intelligence capabilities

Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), an arm of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to drive innovation and deliver industry leading digital intelligence capabilities Launched the latest version of Cellebrite Pathfinder, its flagship investigative analytics solution achieving significant milestones in data analysis, enterprise readiness, scalability, and process performance

Business Combination with TWC Tech Holdings

As previously announced, Cellebrite and TWC Tech Holdings have entered into a definitive business combination agreement and plan of merger ("Merger Agreement"). As a result of the transaction, Cellebrite expects to become a publicly listed company on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol, "CLBT", and the pro forma implied equity value of Cellebrite post-merger is expected to be approximately $2.4 billion. The transaction seeks to accelerate Cellebrite's ability to execute on significant near-term growth opportunities in the public sector, develop new customer solutions and expand its private sector and end-market reach.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. TWC Tech Holdings and Cellebrite believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors for two principal reasons. First, we believe these measures may assist investors in comparing performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect core operating performance. Second, these measures are used by Cellebrite's management to assess its performance. TWC Tech Holdings and Cellebrite believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. In addition, such information and data may not be included in, may be adjusted in or may be presented differently in any proxy statement or registration statement to be filed by TWC Tech Holdings with the SEC. A reconciliation of certain of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure is set forth in a table included at the end of this press release.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. Cellebrite is the global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations to master the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 140 countries, Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://www.cellebrite.com/en/investors/.

About TWC Tech Holdings II Corp

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp ("TWC Tech Holdings") is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. TWC Tech Holdings raised $600 million in its initial public offering in September 2020. TWC Tech Holdings securities are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols TWCT, TWCTU and TWCTW.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies. True Wind has a broad investing mandate, with deep industry expertise across software, tech-enabled services, and hardware.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of TWC Tech Holdings, Cellebrite or the combined company after completion of the proposed business combination contemplated by the Merger Agreement (the "business combination") are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement and the proposed business combination contemplated thereby; (2) the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of TWC Tech Holdings or other conditions to closing in the Merger Agreement; (3) the ability to meet Nasdaq's listing standards following the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement; (4) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Cellebrite as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transactions described herein; (5) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (6) costs related to the proposed business combination; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that Cellebrite may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by TWC Tech Holdings. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. TWC Tech Holdings and Cellebrite undertake no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Additional Information

In connection with the proposed business combination between Cellebrite and TWC Tech Holdings, Cellebrite has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 that includes a preliminary proxy statement to be distributed to stockholders of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. in connection with TWC Tech Holdings' solicitation of proxies for the vote by its stockholders with respect to the proposed business combination. After the registration statement has been filed and declared effective by the SEC, TWC Tech Holdings will mail a definitive proxy statement / prospectus to its stockholders as of the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination and the other proposals regarding the proposed business combination set forth in the proxy statement. Cellebrite or TWC Tech Holdings may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination. Before making any investment or voting decision, stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the registration statement and preliminary proxy statement / prospectus and any amendments thereto, and the definitive proxy statement / prospectus in connection with TWC Tech Holdings' solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination because these materials will contain important information about Cellebrite, TWC Tech Holdings and the proposed transaction. Stockholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the preliminary proxy statement / prospectus and the definitive proxy statement / prospectus once they are available, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or at Cellebrite's website at www.cellebrite.com, or by directing a request to: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., Four Embarcadero Center, Suite 2100, San Francisco, CA 94111.

No Offer or Solicitation

This document is not a proxy statement or solicitation or a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination and shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, the securities of Cellebrite, TWC Tech Holdings or the combined company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Participants in the Solicitation

Cellebrite and TWC Tech Holdings and their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of TWC Tech Holdings stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. TWC Tech Holdings stockholders, Cellebrite's shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of Cellebrite and TWC Tech Holdings at Cellebrite's website at www.cellebrite.com, or in TWC Tech Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to TWC Tech Holdings' stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the proxy statement / prospectus for the proposed transaction. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the proxy statement / prospectus for the proposed transaction.

Contacts

For Cellebrite:

Media

Adam Jaffe

VP of Global Communications

+1 973 206 7643

[email protected]

- or -

[email protected]

Investors

Anat Earon-Heilborn

VP Investor Relations

+972 73 394 8440

[email protected]

For TWC Tech Holdings II Corp.:

Jonathan Gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick

Gasthalter & Co.

+1 (212) 257-4170

[email protected]

Cellebrite DI Ltd. First Quarter 2021 Results Summary (U.S Dollars in thousands)















For the three months ended





March 31,





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)













Revenue

53,283

38,734

Gross profit

45,084

29,095

Gross margin

84.6%

75.1%

Operating income (loss)

4,387

(6,498)

Operating margin

8.2%

(16.8)%

Cash flow from operations

218

(5,020)













Non-GAAP Financial Data(1):









Operating income (loss)

10,195

(2,881)

Operating margin

19.1%

(7.4) %

Adjusted EBITDA

11,288

(1,859)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

21.2%

(4.8) %







(1) For a reconciliation of operating income to non-GAAP operating income and net income (loss) to adjusted EDITDA, see the table at the end of this press release titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

134,838

128,709 Restricted cash

5,127

5,137 Short-term deposits

101,421

108,928 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $616 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

59,585

66,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,370

7,439 Contract acquisition costs

3,122

2,979 Inventories

4,865

4,754 Total current assets

316,328

324,270









Non-current assets







Other non-current assets

2,314

565 Deferred tax assets, net

8,265

7,372 Property and equipment, net

16,285

16,106 Intangible assets, net

6,225

6,611 Goodwill

9,463

9,463 Total non-current assets

42,552

40,117









Total assets

358,880

364,387



















Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity

















Current Liabilities







Trade payables

4,525

4,727 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

39,431

49,112 Deferred revenues

103,950

105,543 Total current liabilities

147,906

159,382









Long-term liabilities







Liability for employees' severance benefits

356

366 Other long term liabilities

6,344

6,191 Long-term deferred revenues

34,900

33,439 Total long-term liabilities

41,600

39,996









Total liabilities

189,506

199,378



















Redeemable convertible preferred shares

101,205

101,205









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

* -

* - Additional paid-in capital

35,925

34,226 Treasury stock, NIS 0.00001 par value; 43,540 ordinary shares

(85)

(85) Accumulated other comprehensive income

397

1,321 Retained earnings

31,932

28,342 Total shareholders' equity

68,169

63,804









Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity

358,880

364,387

































Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















For the three months ended





March 31,





2021

2020







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Revenue:











Subscription services and technical support

28,974

22,597



Term-license

11,547

2,926



Perpetual license and others

7,743

7,960



Professional services

5,019

5,251



Total revenue

53,283

38,734

















Cost of revenue:











Subscription services and technical support

2,482

2,195



Term-license

357

137



Perpetual license and others

1,060

2,423



Professional services

4,300

4,884



Total cost of revenue

8,199

9,639

















Gross profit

45,084

29,095

















Operating expenses:











Research and development

14,893

13,005



Sales and marketing

16,518

15,336



General and administrative

9,286

7,252



Total operating expenses

40,697

35,593

















Operating income (loss)

4,387

(6,498)



Financial income, net

366

142



Income (loss) before income tax expense

4,753

(6,356)



Income tax expense

1,163

901



Net income (loss)

3,590

(7,257)

















Net loss per share:











Basic net loss attributable to ordinary shares

(191)

(11,038)



Basic net loss per ordinary share

(0.001)

(0.090)

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net loss per share

130,077,090

128,486,397

















Other comprehensive income (loss):











Unrealized gain (loss) on hedging transactions, net of taxes of $189 and $23 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

(1,386)

171



Currency translation adjustments

462

506



Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(924)

677



Total other comprehensive income (loss)

2,666

(6,580)











































Cellebrite DI Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (U.S. Dollars in thousands)















For the three months ended







March 31,







2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flow from operating activities:





















Net income (loss)

3,590

(7,257)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Employees' stock option compensation

1,699

1,822

Depreciation and amortization

1,482

1,151

Deferred income taxes

(703)

506

Decrease in liability for severance benefits, net

(10)

(11)

Decrease in trade receivables

6,237

3,466

Increase in deferred revenue

1,248

558

Increase in long term other assets

(1,749)

(24)

Increase in other receivables

(2,009)

(626)

Increase in inventories

(138)

(429)

Decrease in trade payables

(59)

(193)

Decrease in other accounts payable

(9,523)

(3,983)

Increase in other long-term liabilities

153

-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

218

(5,020)













Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchases of property and equipment

(1,308)

(1,998)

Payment related to business combination, net of cash acquired

-

(15,046)

Short term deposits, net

7,507

21,997

Net cash provided by investing activities

6,199

4,953













Cash flows from financing activities:





















Dividend paid

-

(10,000)

Net cash used in financing activities

-

(10,000)













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

6,417

(10,067)

Net effect of Currency Translation on cash and cash equivalents

(298)

(222)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

133,846

81,683

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

139,965

71,394













Supplemental cash flow information:









Cash paid for taxes

3,407

149

Non-cash activities









Purchase of property and equipment on suppliers' credit

165

107































Cellebrite DI Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S. Dollars in thousands)















For the three months ended





March 31,





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)













Operating income (loss)

4,387

(6,498)

Share based compensation

1,699

1,822

Amortization of intangible assets

388

129

Acquisition related expenses

3,721

1,666

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

10,195

(2,881)

















For the three months ended





March 31,





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)













Net income (loss)

3,590

(7,257)

Financial Income

(366)

(142)

Tax expenses

1,163

901

Share based compensation

1,699

1,822

Amortization of intangible assets

388

129

Acquisition related expenses

3,721

1,666

Depreciation expenses

1,093

877

Amortization of SW capitalization

-

145

Adjusted EBITDA

11,288

(1,859)















