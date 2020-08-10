Cellebrite Announces New Additions to Its Executive Management Team

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite, the global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of three new executives joining the company's executive management team: Ronnen Armon as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO); Miri Mishor-Goldenberg as SVP of Customer Services; and Marque Teegardin as General Manager North America. The new executives are working together with their colleagues to continue Cellebrite's global growth and further cement the company's Digital Intelligence market leadership.

Mr. Armon will bring to bear his experience leading product management, research and development for multinational companies. He led R&D activity at Mercury as vice president, spearheaded the business operations of HP BTO and was also a founding partner, CTPO and CEO of Capriza, a start-up which developed an enterprise approvals platform, helping business to speed decision making. Armon will now join Cellebrite's management team to strategically lead the company's research, development and product teams, as well as its long-term technology strategy.

Ms. Mishor-Goldenberg brings a diversified background in leading customer service organizations, and for the last 17 years has helped drive customer engagement and their overall experience with Amdocs in a variety of leadership roles. For the past 6 years, she has held a leadership position at Amdocs as VP, IT Customer Experience. In her roll on Cellebrite's management team, Mishor-Goldenberg will be entrusted with building a robust and dynamic suite of service offerings that include training, advanced services, technical customer support, and customer technology deployments.

Mr. Teegardin will leverage his decades of experience as a Chief Revenue Officer and advisor, leading significant growth in both revenue and shareholder value at industry-leading software companies to growing business and sales strategies. Prior to joining Cellebrite's North American team, Teegardin spent the better part of the last decade working with start-ups, including StoredIQ and Sapho, where, as part of their senior management teams, he helped take both companies to successful exits. In his new role, Teegardin will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of business and sales strategy for Cellebrite's rapidly growing business in the United States and Canada.

Cellebrite's CEO, Yossi Carmil, said: "I'm extending a warm welcome to Ronnen, Miri and Marque who are joining our company and I wish them great success in their new positions. These recent appointments, alongside the appointment in June of Alon Klomek as CBO, stand testament to Cellebrite's continued growth and evolution, and reinforces the company's position as a global leader in digital intelligence."

"The rich and dynamic product offering we provide today enables law enforcement agencies around the world to accelerate complex digital investigations and manage the process and information flow with advanced and diverse tools. Our ability to extract, decode and analyze information from a wide variety of sources - and to gain crucial insights to help investigators - speaks volumes about our ability to stay with our "finger on the pulse" and meet the rapid pace of customer needs in our market."

Cellebrite offers a wide range of innovative software solutions and analytical tools aimed at accelerating digital investigations and tackling the growing complexity of the challenges of crime in the digital age. Cellebrite's solutions and tools are used by thousands of leading law enforcement agencies, governments, corporations and organizations in more than 150 countries around the world.

In the past year, the company has grown significantly. In January 2020, Cellebrite acquired BlackBag Technologies of San Jose, California, which specializes in extracting, decoding and analyzing digital information from computing systems. The acquisition expanded Cellebrite's digital intelligence solutions offering and promoted a "One-Stop-Shop" approach that would address all its customers digital investigative needs.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite is the global leader of Digital Intelligence solutions for law enforcement, government and enterprise organizations. Cellebrite delivers an extensive suite of innovative software solutions, analytic tools, and training designed to accelerate digital investigations and address the growing complexity of handling crime and security challenges in the digital era. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 150 countries, Cellebrite is helping fulfill the joint mission of creating a safer world. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com or follow us on Twitter @Cellebrite_UFED

Contact:

Olga Shmuklyer

Fusion PR

Mobile: (917) 715-0329

[email protected]

Adam Jaffe, VP of Global Communications, Cellebrite

Mobile: +1 609 502 6889

[email protected]

SOURCE Cellebrite

Related Links

http://www.cellebrite.com

