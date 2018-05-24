Cellebrite Continues Growth Trend in 2018 with Record First Quarter

"Cellebrite continues to grow at a record pace with strong demand across all major geographies for key products including our Advanced Services, UFED Cloud Analyzer and Analytics offerings," said Yossi Carmil, Global Co-CEO, Cellebrite. "What's remarkable—beyond the record results—is what's driving our growth: innovations that result in new capabilities and new features that make our technologies stand above the competition."

First quarter 2018 sales results showed strong demand for a broad spectrum of digital intelligence products and services—including digital forensic solutions—targeting the lab and field, and analytics solutions that allow investigators, prosecutors and examiners to pinpoint relevant evidence. Cellebrite's start to 2018 also achieved a healthy balance of high-volume transactional deals and a steady supplement of large enterprise deals with key customers from the law enforcement, military and intelligence sectors in all major markets.

Highlights for the quarter include:

More than doubled per unit sales volume and revenue for Advanced Services, UFED Cloud Analyzer and Analytics Desktop in comparison to Q1 2017.

Closed significant large-scale enterprise deals with marquee customers for UFED Premium, Analytics and Field Forensics solutions.

Unveiled a new interface for Analytics customers making the product easier to use by less technically savvy investigators.

Launched a new community portal to streamline customer engagement for the advanced services business.

"While financial performance is an important success indicator, the hallmarks of a healthy company are continued investment in R&D and quickly translating new innovations into increased adoption—and Cellebrite has delivered on this formula as demonstrated by our performance in successive quarters," added Carmil. "What drives us to achieve is our collective commitment to our mission: making the world safer by leveraging the power of digital intelligence."

For more information about Cellebrite, please visit the Company's website, www.cellebrite.com.

Cellebrite: Digital Intelligence for a Safer World

Digital data plays an increasingly important role in investigations and operations of all kinds. Making data accessible, collaborative and actionable is what Cellebrite does best. As the global leader in digital intelligence with more than 60,000 licenses deployed in 150 countries, Cellebrite provides law enforcement, military, intelligence, and enterprise customers with the most complete, industry-proven range of solutions for digital forensics and digital analytics.

By enabling access, sharing and analysis of digital data from mobile devices, social media, cloud, computer, cellular operators and other sources, Cellebrite products, solutions, services and training help customers build the strongest cases quickly, even in the most complex situations. As a result, Cellebrite is the preferred one-stop shop for digital intelligence solutions that make a safer world more possible every day.

Media Contact:

Kelly Miller

1-202-750-7513

kmiller@bannerpublicaffairs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellebrite-continues-growth-trend-in-2018-with-record-first-quarter-300654188.html

SOURCE Cellebrite

Related Links

http://www.cellebrite.com

