Cellebrite Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Former General Manager of IBM North America

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite, the global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of Elly Keinan to its Board of Directors, effective October 2020. Mr. Keinan is a seasoned executive with extensive global experience in working with large enterprises as well as the public sector. Throughout his career, Mr. Keinan held leading global positions in the field of cloud computing, advanced analytics, and AI solutions.

Elly Keinan

"I am excited to be joining Cellebrite's board of directors," said Mr. Keinan, Managing Director, Vista Estrella Consulting, LLC. "Cellebrite's leading technology helps protect our communities, families and society. I am looking forward to working with its outstanding leadership team and employees to achieve their vision of helping to make our world safer."

"With his unique combination of experiences and insights leading business transformation efforts at global enterprises and law enforcement agencies, Elly will be an exceptional addition to the Cellebrite Board," said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite CEO. "We are excited about the business acumen he will bring to accelerate our growth strategy as we continue to innovate and extend Cellebrite's global leadership in Digital Intelligence."



Driven by increased market demand for its integrated Digital Intelligence solutions, which includes data access and investigative analytics offerings, Cellebrite is experiencing significant growth year-over-year. The appointment of Mr. Keinan is the latest move the company has taken to bolster the strategic leadership of its Board of Directors and its executive leadership team.

The addition of Mr. Keinan expands the number of board members to seven.



About Elly Keinan

Today Keinan is an independent advisor focused on international business expansion and counseling on senior executive strategy, go-to-market, and operations.

Prior to this, the majority of Keinan's career was at IBM, most recently as the General Manager of IBM North America and Chairman of IBM Japan. His IBM career spanned 33 years where he was a global leader specializing in transforming businesses for growth in both emerging and mature markets.

In addition to his current responsibilities, Keinan serves on the Boards of Netafim and United Way of New York City. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Miami and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with a minor in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite is the global leader of Digital Intelligence solutions for law enforcement, government and enterprise organizations. Cellebrite delivers an extensive suite of innovative software solutions, analytic tools, and award-winning training designed to accelerate investigations and address the growing complexity of handling crime and security challenges in the digital era. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 150 countries, Cellebrite is helping customers fulfill the joint mission of creating a safer world. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com or follow us on Twitter @Cellebrite_UFED.

