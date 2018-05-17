Cellect Biotechnology Ltd Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of stem cells, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
"We are very pleased with our accomplishments in the first quarter of 2018," said Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Chief Executive Officer. "During the first quarter, we announced the results of the first group of patients after a one month follow-up in the clinical trial of Cellect's ApoGraft™ stem cell transplant with 100% acceptance and zero related adverse events, we announced the opening of a second clinical trial site at Hadassah Medical Center and that we received the approval from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for dose escalation in the clinical trial. We further announced a $4 million registered direct offering."
We believe that 2018 will be a transformative year for Cellect Biotechnology as we engage in business outreach activity while accumulating more clinical data from the Company's ongoing trial and working towards the commencement of a trial in the US.
Recent Corporate Highlights:
- Successfully completed the proof of concept testing of the Company's first in type new product prototype, ApoTainer™ using Cellect's FasL-coated magnetic beads for maximizing efficacy and scalability of stem cell based products' manufacturing.
First Quarter 2018 Financial Results:
- Research and development (R&D) expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $0.81 million, compared to $0.97 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.80 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation and payroll bonus.
- General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $0.98 million, compared to $0.97 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.72 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to an increase in business development expenses.
- Finance income for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.78 million, compared to finance income of $0.98 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to changes related to fair value of the tradable and non-tradable warrants issued in prior financings.
- Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.0 million, or $0.008 per share and $0.16 per ADS, compared to $0.96 million, or $0.008 per share and $0.16 per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2017, and $3.5 million, or $0.039 per share and $0.78 per ADS, in the first quarter of 2017.
Balance Sheet Highlights:
- Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits totaled $9.8 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $7.9 million on December 31, 2017, and $7.3 million on March 31, 2017. The change in the cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to net proceeds of $3.7 million (after deducting placement agents' fees) raised through a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement completed in January 2018, offset by cash used in operations during the period.
- Shareholders' equity totaled $7.7 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $5.4 million on December 31, 2017, and $5.0 million on March 31, 2017.
* For the convenience of the reader, the amounts above have been translated from NIS into U.S. dollars, at the representative rate of exchange on March 31, 2018 (U.S. $1 = NIS 3.514).
About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ: APOP) has developed a breakthrough technology for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.
The Company's technology is expected to provide research, hospitals and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells in quantity and quality allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine. The current clinical trial is aimed at bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.
Forward Looking Statements
Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs and intentions.
|
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
|
Consolidated Statement of Operation
|
Convenience
|
translation
|
Three months
|
Three months ended
|
ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
U.S. dollars
|
NIS
|
Research and development expenses, net
|
813
|
2,857
|
2,822
|
General and administrative expenses
|
982
|
3,452
|
2,549
|
Total operating loss
|
1,795
|
6,309
|
5,371
|
Financial expenses (income) due to
|
(633)
|
(2,224)
|
6,773
|
Other financial expenses (income), net
|
(145)
|
(510)
|
307
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
1,017
|
3,575
|
12,451
|
Loss per share and ADS:
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
0.008
|
0.028
|
0.137
|
Basic and diluted loss per ADS
|
0.16
|
0.56
|
2.74
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
126,973,049
|
126,973,049
|
91,145,370
|
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|
ASSETS
|
Convenience
|
translation
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
U.S. dollars
|
NIS
|
(In thousands, except share and per
share data)
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
7,151
|
25,128
|
13,734
|
Marketable securities
|
2,703
|
9,499
|
13,999
|
Other receivables
|
217
|
764
|
818
|
10,071
|
35,391
|
28,551
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Restricted cash
|
133
|
468
|
305
|
Other long-term receivables
|
47
|
164
|
173
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
399
|
1,401
|
1,344
|
579
|
2,033
|
1,822
|
10,650
|
37,424
|
30,373
|
LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Trade payables
|
412
|
1,446
|
1,703
|
Other payables
|
503
|
1,768
|
2,396
|
915
|
3,214
|
4,099
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Warrants to ADS
|
2,003
|
7,039
|
7,422
|
EQUITY:
|
Ordinary shares of no par value:
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Additional Paid In Capital
|
27,031
|
94,988
|
82,839
|
Share-based payments
|
2,597
|
9,126
|
9,381
|
Treasury shares
|
(2,682)
|
(9,425)
|
(9,425)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(19,214)
|
(67,518)
|
(63,943)
|
7,732
|
27,171
|
18,852
|
10,650
|
37,424
|
30,373
|
*) Net of 2,641,693 treasury shares of the Company held by the Company.
|
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
|
Consolidated Cash Flow Data
|
Convenience
|
translation
|
Three months
ended
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
U.S. dollars
|
NIS
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
(1,017)
|
(3,575)
|
(12,451)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net
|
Net financing expenses
|
(149)
|
(523)
|
324
|
Loss from revaluation of financial assets
|
-
|
-
|
176
|
Depreciation
|
30
|
105
|
90
|
Share-based payment
|
355
|
1,247
|
847
|
Changes in fair value of traded and not
|
(710)
|
(2,496)
|
6,773
|
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
|
18
|
63
|
(44)
|
Increase (decrease) in other payables
|
(259)
|
(911)
|
(892)
|
Interest received
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(1,732)
|
(6,090)
|
(5,168)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Short term deposits, net
|
-
|
-
|
1,510
|
Restricted deposit
|
(46)
|
(163)
|
-
|
Marketable securities measured at fair value
|
1,280
|
4,500
|
2,808
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(40)
|
(140)
|
(69)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
1,194
|
4,197
|
4,249
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Exercise of warrants and stock options into
|
114
|
399
|
643
|
Issue of share capital and warrants, net of
|
3,518
|
12,365
|
-
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
3,632
|
12,764
|
643
|
Exchange differences on balances of cash
|
149
|
523
|
(333)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash
|
3,243
|
11,394
|
(609)
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the
|
3,908
|
13,734
|
6,279
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at
|
7,151
|
25,128
|
5,670
Contact
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
Eyal Leibovitz, Chief Financial Officer
www.cellect.co
+972-9-974-1444
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellect-biotechnology-ltd-provides-corporate-update-and-reports-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300650678.html
SOURCE Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.
