Cellect Biotechnology Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of stem cells, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided a corporate update.

"We are making solid clinical progress in Israel and we are optimistic as we move closer to commencing our first clinical trial in the U.S.," commented Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Chief Executive Officer. "In Israel, we successfully transplanted the 9th patient earlier this quarter and we received the independent safety board approval to escalate to the final dose. We are optimistic that we will complete the final cohort later this year."

"In the U.S., the signing of the Accelerated Clinical Trial Agreement with Washington University and the approval of the WU scientific committee were significant achievements, and upon obtaining the regulatory approvals, and subject to sufficient funding and the outcome of the strategic review process, we plan to ramp up our activities later this year and begin enrolling patients in the first half of 2020."

Strategic Review Progress Update

In May 2019, the Company commenced plans to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction involving the Company or its assets. The Company continues to evaluate strategic opportunities and plans to keep shareholders informed as they mature or warrant disclosure.

Complementing the strategic review, the Company initiated a cost reduction plan, including a reduction in workforce, lowering its quarterly cash usage to advance its ongoing clinical trial in Israel and work towards initiating the clinical trial in the United States. The Company's cash and cash equivalents were $7.64 million as of June 30, 2019.

"On the corporate side, our actions have significantly reduced our monthly cash burn and we believe that based on our current anticipated cash needs, our current cash burn rate gives us over 18 months of cash, sufficient to achieve our primary objective of reaching clinical results," said Eyal Leibovitz, Chief Financial Officer.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $0.99 million compared to $0.99 million in the first quarter of 2019 and to $0.69 million in the second quarter of 2018. There was no difference between the first and second quarters of 2019. In the first quarter of 2019, we incurred expenses related to the establishment of our US clinical site while in the second quarter we incurred further expenses related to our current clinical activity.

* For the convenience of the reader, the amounts above have been translated from NIS into U.S. dollars, at the representative rate of exchange on June 30, 2019 (U.S. $1 = NIS 3.566).

About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) has developed a breakthrough technology, for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue, that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

The Company's technology is expected to provide researchers, clinical community and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells in quantity and quality allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine. The Company's current clinical trial is aimed at bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. For example, forward-looking statements are used in this press release when we discuss Cellect's expectations regarding its clinical trials and cash position. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, historical results or conclusions from scientific research and clinical studies do not guarantee that future results would suggest similar conclusions or that historical results referred to herein would be interpreted similarly in light of additional research or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the Company's history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund its operations and its inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the Company's ability to consummate a strategic alternative that enhances shareholder value; the Company's ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to obtain favorable pre-clinical and clinical trial results; the Company's technology may not be validated and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; difficulties enrolling patients in the Company's clinical trials; the ability to timely source adequate supply of FasL; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; the Company's ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and the Company's industry; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with the Company's technology; and the Company's ability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd Consolidated Statement of Operation





Convenience



















translation



















Six months ended

Six months ended

Three months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited



U.S. dollars

NIS



(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Research and development expenses

1,987

7,086

5,348

3,564

2,491





















General and administrative expenses

1,420

5,064

7,072

2,709

3,620





















Operating loss

3,407

12,150

12,420

6,273

6,111





















Financial expenses (income) due to

warrants exercisable into shares

(1,994)

(7,111)

(1,615)

(5,919)

609





















Other financial expenses (income), net

247

880

(1,241)

462

(731)





















Total comprehensive loss

1,660

5,919

9,564

816

5,989





















Loss per share:









































Basic and diluted loss per share

0.008

0.029

0.074

0.004

0.046 Basic and diluted loss per ADS

0.17

0.58

1.48

0.08

0.92





















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute basic and

diluted loss per share

200,942,871

200,942,871

128,600,812

224,087,799

130,192,799

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

ASSETS







Convenience













translation













June 30,

June 30,

December 31,





2019

2019

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited



U.S. dollars

NIS



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents 7,640

27,244

17,809

Other receivables 193

690

816

















7,833

27,934

18,625

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Restricted cash 93

331

337

Right-of-use assets 364

1,299

-

Other long-term receivables 32

113

132

Property, plant and equipment, net 413

1,472

1,544

















902

3,215

2,013

















8,735

31,149

20,638

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables 279

994

887

Other payables 894

3,190

4,012

Current maturities of lease liability 131

468

-



1,304

4,652

4,899

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Warrants 1,044

3,722

1,816

Lease liability 243

867

-



1,287

4,589

1,816

EQUITY:











Ordinary shares of no par value:

Authorized: 500,000,000 shares at December 31, 2018

and June 30, 2019; Issued and outstanding:

130,414,799*) and 224,087,799*) shares as of

December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. -

-

-

Additional Paid in Capital 30,371

108,305

95,085

Share-based payments 3,647

13,003

12,319

Treasury shares (2,643)

(9,425)

(9,425)

Accumulated deficit (25,231)

(89,975)

(84,056)

















6,144

21,908

13,923

















8,735

31,149

20,638





*) Net of 2,641,693 treasury shares of the Company held by the Company.



Cellect Biotechnology Ltd

Consolidated Cash Flow Data









Convenience





















translation





















Six months ended Six months ended

Three months ended





June 30, June 30,

June 30,





2019 2019

2018

2019

2018





Unaudited Unaudited





U.S. dollars NIS





(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:



















Total comprehensive loss

(1,660) (5,919)

(9,564)

(816)

(5,989)























Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net

cash used in operating activities:



















Net financing expenses

229 815

(837)

443

(314)

Loss (gain) from revaluation of financial

assets presented at fair value through

profit and loss

2 6

(148)

2

(148)

Depreciation

54 192

215

94

110

Changes in fair value of traded and not

traded warrants

(2,368) (8,442)

(1,888)

(5,895)

608

Share-based payment

148 529

2,184

744

937

Decrease (increase) in other receivables

40 145

(87)

75

(150)

Increase (decrease) in other payables

(201) (715)

(1,115)

(730)

(204)

Decrease in right-of-use assets

89 314

-

200

-

Interest received during the period

(13) (46)

(15)

(46)

(15)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,680) (13,121)

(11,255)

(5,929)

(5,165)























Cash flows from investing activities:



















Short term deposits, net

- -

(3,503)

-

(3,503)

Restricted deposit, net

- -

(28)

-

135

Sales of marketable securities measured at

fair value through profit and loss

- -

8,498

-

3,998

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(34) (120)

(228)

-

(88)

Net cash provided by investing activities

(34) (120)

4,739

-

542























Cash flows from financing activities:



















Exercise of warrants and stock options into

shares

- -

399

-

-

Leases liabilities

(77) (278)

-

(178)

-

Issue of share capital and warrants, net of

issue costs

6,653 23,723

12,360

(1,114)

(5)

Net cash provided (used) by financing

activities

6,576 23,445

12,759

(1,292)

(5)

Exchange differences on balances of cash

and cash equivalents

(216) (769)

852

(397)

329

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents

2,646 9,435

7,095

(7,618)

(4,299)

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period

4,994 17,809

13,734

34,862

25,128

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at

the end of the period

7,640 27,244

20,829

27,244

20,829



Contact

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Eyal Leibovitz, Chief Financial Officer

www.cellect.co

+972-9-974-1444

Or

EVC Group LLC

Michael Polyviou

(732) 933-2754

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com

SOURCE Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.