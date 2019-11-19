Cellect Biotechnology Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of stem cells, today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided a corporate update.

Recent Highlights

Received an Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the commencement of a clinical trial to determine the safety and tolerability of the ApoGraft technology for haploidentical bone marrow transplantations. This development represents the Company's first-ever clinical trial approval in the U.S. using its ApoGraft stem cell selection technology, which is designed to significantly reduce acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) following bone marrow transplantation.



Successfully validated the Company's technology in collaboration with a regenerative medicine company. The study, when combined with others and internal findings increase the body of evidence supporting the Company's technology and add further proof to support Cellect ASCs derived stem cells program. Biocompatibility with certain collagen-based matrixes successfully demonstrated that cells grown utilizing the Company's protocol can be incorporated into matrixes for expansion, transplantation and tissue regeneration.

"Our clinical and regulatory teams remained focused during the third quarter and the more recent positive developments position us to achieve our goals, both in the U.S. and Israel," commented Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Chief Executive Officer. "In the U.S., the IND approval is a significant achievement and represents our first-ever FDA IND in the U.S., with Washington University School of Medicine. In Israel, our Phase 1/2 clinical study of ApoGraft™ is progressing slowly and we expect to complete the recruitment around the end of the year."

"With our prudent use of cash during the third quarter and the anticipated cash usage needs over the coming quarters, we continue to believe we have the resources to execute our clinical and regulatory plans for the foreseeable future," said Eyal Leibovitz, Chief Financial Officer.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.71 million compared to $1.18 million in the third quarter of 2018. The Company remains committed to the ongoing clinical trials in Israel as well as pursuing the regulatory approval from the FDA to commence its US-based trial.





compared to in the third quarter of 2018. The Company remains committed to the ongoing clinical trials in as well as pursuing the regulatory approval from the FDA to commence its US-based trial. General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.80 million compared to $1.13 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease reflects the cost cutting initiatives implemented by the Company during the third quarter of 2019.





compared to in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease reflects the cost cutting initiatives implemented by the Company during the third quarter of 2019. Finance income for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.12 million compared to finance income of $0.36 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to changes related to fair value of the tradable and non-tradable warrants issued in prior fundraising.





compared to finance income of in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to changes related to fair value of the tradable and non-tradable warrants issued in prior fundraising. Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $1 .4 million, or $0.01 per share and $0.12 per ADS, compared to $1.9 million , or $0.014 per share and $0.29 per ADS, in the third quarter of 2018.





.4 million, or per share and per ADS, compared to , or per share and per ADS, in the third quarter of 2018. Cash and cash equivalents, $6.27 million as of September 30, 2019 .

*For the convenience of the reader, the amounts above have been translated from NIS into U.S. dollars, at the representative rate of exchange on September 30, 2019 (U.S. $1 = NIS 3.482).

Strategic Review Progress Update

On May 16, 2019, the Company disclosed that it commenced plans to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, including in other business fields than the Company's in-licensing, or other strategic transaction involving the Company or its assets. The Company continues to evaluate business development opportunities and will keep investors informed as they mature or warrant investor disclosure.

About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) has developed a breakthrough technology, for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue, that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

The Company's technology is expected to provide researchers, clinical community and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells in quantity and quality allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine. The Company's current clinical trial is aimed at bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, historical results or conclusions from scientific research and clinical studies do not guarantee that future results would suggest similar conclusions or that historical results referred to herein would be interpreted similarly in light of additional research or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the Company's history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund its operations and its inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; or maintain its current operations; uncertainties involving any strategic transaction the Company may decide to enter into as the result of its current efforts to explore new strategic alternatives; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to obtain favorable pre-clinical and clinical trial results; the Company's technology may not be validated and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; difficulties enrolling patients in the Company's clinical trials; the ability to timely source adequate supply of FasL; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; the Company's ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and the Company's industry; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with the Company's technology; and the Company's ability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd

Consolidated Statement of Operation



























Convenience



















translation



















Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited



U.S. dollars

NIS



(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















Research and development expenses

2,743

9,551

9,473

2,465

4,125





















General and administrative expenses

2,249

7,832

11,001

2,768

3,929





















Operating loss

4,992

17,383

20,474

5,233

8,054





















Financial expenses (income) due to

warrants exercisable into shares

(2,303)

(8,020)

(2,935)

(910)

(1,320)





















Other financial expenses (income), net

393

1,369

(1,177)

489

64





















Total comprehensive loss

3,082

10,732

16,362

4,812

6,798





















Loss per share:









































Basic and diluted loss per share

0.015

0.051

0.127

0.021

0.052 Basic and diluted loss per ADS

0.30

1.02

2.54

0.42

1.04





















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute basic and

diluted loss per share

208,771,303

208,771,303

129,139,278

224,087,799

130,192,799

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheet Data ASSETS



Convenience













translation













September 30,

September 30,

December 31,





2019

2019

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited



U.S. dollars

NIS



(In thousands, except share and per share data)

CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents 6,275

21,849

17,809

Other receivables 201

700

816

















6,476

22,549

18,625

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Restricted cash 94

329

337

Right-of-use assets 332

1,156

-

Other long-term receivables 30

103

132

Property, plant and equipment, net 396

1,379

1,544

















852

2,967

2,013

















7,328

25,516

20,638

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables 245

852

887

Other payables 629

2,192

4,012

Current maturities of lease liability 123

428

-



997

3,472

4,899

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Warrants 808

2,812

1,816

Lease liability 219

764

-



1,027

3,576

1,816

EQUITY:











Ordinary shares of no par value: Authorized: 500,000,000 shares at December 31, 2018

and 10,000,000 shares at September 30, 2019; Issued

and outstanding: 130,414,799*) and 224,087,799*)

shares as of December 31, 2018 and September 30,

2019, respectively. -

-

-

Additional Paid in Capital 31,104

108,305

95,085

Share-based payments 4,129

14,375

12,319

Treasury shares (2,707)

(9,425)

(9,425)

Accumulated deficit (27,222)

(94,787)

(84,056)

















5,304

18,468

13,923

















7,328

25,516

20,638



*) Net of 2,641,693 treasury shares of the Company held by the Company.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd Consolidated Cash Flow Data





























Convenience





















translation





















Nine months ended Nine months ended

Three months ended





September 30, September 30,

September 30,





2019 2019

2018

2019

2018





Unaudited Unaudited





U.S. dollars NIS





(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:



















Total comprehensive loss

(3,082) (10,732)

(16,362)

(4,812)

(6,798)























Adjustments to reconcile net

loss to net cash used in operating activities:



















Net financing expenses

312 1,087

(823)

272

14

Loss (gain) from revaluation of financial

assets presented at fair value through

profit and loss

2 8

(288)

2

(140)

Depreciation

82 285

337

93

122

Changes in fair value of traded and not

traded warrants

(2,686) (9,351)

(3,208)

(910)

(1,320)

Share-based payment

546 1901

3,247

1,371

1,063

Decrease (increase) in other receivables

42 146

256

-

343

Increase (decrease) in other payables

(533) (1,855)

(706)

(1,138)

409

Decrease in right-of-use assets

131 457

-

143

-

Interest received during the period

(21) (75)

(47)

(29)

(32)

Net cash used in operating activities

(5,207) (18,129)

(17,594)

(5,008)

(6,339)























Cash flows from investing activities:



















Short term deposits, net

- -

282

-

3,785

Restricted deposit, net

- -

(22)

-

6

Sales of marketable securities measured

at fair value through profit and loss

- -

13,999

-

5,501

Purchase of property, plant and

equipment

(34) (120)

(643)

-

(415)

Net cash provided by investing activities

(34) (120)

13,616

-

8,877

Cash flows from financing activities:



















Exercise of warrants and stock options

into shares

- -

399

-

-

Leases liabilities

(121) (422)

-

(143)

-

Issue of share capital and warrants, net

of issue costs

6,813 23,723

12,360

-

-

Net cash provided (used) by financing

activities

6,692 23,301

12,759

(143)

-

Exchange differences on balances of

cash and cash equivalents

(291) (1,012)

870

(243)

18

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents

1,160 4,040

9,651

(5,394)

2,556

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at

the beginning of the period

5,115 17,809

13,734

27,243

20,829

Balance of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the period

6,275 21,849

23,385

21,849

23,385



