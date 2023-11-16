Cellecta, Inc. Launches DriverMap™ Adaptive Immune Receptor (AIR) Mouse RNA TCR and BCR Kits for Sensitive Immune Repertoire Profiling

Comprehensive RNA Seq-based immune repertoire profiling technology extends its product line to include Mouse RNA sample profiling

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellecta, Inc. today announced the launch of the DriverMap™ Adaptive Immune Receptor (AIR) Mouse RNA TCR and BCR kits. These new Mouse AIR assays supplement the line of multiplex-PCR, NGS-based T- and B-cell Receptor assays and, like Cellecta's current kits targeting human T- and B-cells, enable profiling of all seven T-cell receptor (TCR) and B-cell receptor (BCR) chains in a single reaction without need of specialized equipment.

DriverMap Adaptive Immune Repertoire Profiling Workflow.

Starting from a variety of immune sample inputs—whole blood, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), fresh-, frozen- or formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues—the DriverMap AIR Mouse RNA kits use functionally validated primers that target the highly variable third complementarity determining region (CDR3) of the heavy chain of the respective T- and B-cell receptors. The kits include all PCR reagents and primers required to generate next-generation sequencing (NGS)-ready libraries. Analysis and comparison of the clonotype sequences produced by NGS enable identification of antibody repertoires with relevance to mechanism of action, drug target and biomarker discovery, pathogen infections, as well as other applications depending on the nature of the samples and of the study.

"We are pleased to offer researchers the newest DriverMap AIR TCR and BCR Profiling kit for Mouse RNA samples, confident that this assay will aid their efforts to better understand how the immune system reacts to environmental challenges and disease," said Alex Chenchik, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cellecta.

The highly reproducible Driver-Map™ AIR assay represents several important improvements over competitor assays.

Unbiased, cost-effective profiling of all TCR/BCR mRNA isoforms in a single assay and quantitative immune receptor repertoire coverage of clonotypes from a variety of immune sample types





Reproducible and quantitative analysis of AIR clonotypes using universal molecular index (UMI) technology.





Specific profiling of AIR repertoire with minimal off-target detection from PCR artifacts.

The DriverMap AIR TCR and BCR Repertoire Profiling portfolio now includes:

AIR Mouse RNA kits

AIR Human RNA (profiling full-length or CDR3 sequences)

AIR Human DNA kits

AIR Human or Mouse Immune Repertoire Profiling Service

Synthetic RNA Spike-In Standards

For the most updated information on the DriverMap AIR technology and products, visit www.cellecta.com/DriverMapAIR.

About Cellecta:

Cellecta Inc., a trusted provider of genomic products and services, has successfully collaborated with the world's leading pharma, biotech, government, and academic institutions to drive drug target and biomarker discovery since 2006. Our recognized expertise in viral vector production, functional genetic screening, cell engineering and multiplex RT-qPCR has given rise to a portfolio of offerings useful for loss-of-function and gain-of-function phenotypic screening, cell barcoding, cell engineering, targeted RNA-Seq expression & adaptive immune receptor profiling, and much more.

Cellecta, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Further information about the company and its functional genomic products and services may be found at www.cellecta.com.

