Cellecta, Inc. Launches Genome-Wide CRISPR Chicken and Pig Knockout Libraries

CRISPR screening libraries for chicken and pig allow the study of gene disruptions in a single experiment to enable improved breeding and more

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellecta, Inc. today announced the release of new pooled, single-module, CRISPR genome-wide knockout libraries for chicken (Gallus gallus) and pig (Sus scrofa). These new CRISPR libraries, with 4 guide RNAs (sgRNA) per gene, include:

69,000 guides targeting 17,000 chicken genes

89,000 guides targeting 22,000 pig genes

And 1,000 non-targeting controls and 100 intron-targeting controls

Cellecta CRISPR Knockout Genome-Wide Pig Libraries for Genetic Screening Cellecta CRISPR Knockout Genome-Wide Chicken Libraries for Genetic Screening

In agricultural and dietary research, and other applications such as "lab-grown" meat, genetic disruption screens are useful to identify genes responsible for advantageous traits such as pathogen resistance, improved breeding, and nutritional content.

These CRISPR Chicken Genome 69K and Pig Genome 89K Knockout Libraries incorporate Cellecta's more effective HEAT1 sgRNA structure. The HEAT sgRNA structure significantly improves the signal-to-noise ratios in pooled screens by increasing the knockout efficiency of the guide RNA. "We are pleased to offer one of the few commercially available, genome-wide CRISPR knockout libraries for researchers working with livestock and poultry," stated Donato Tedesco, Ph.D., Cellecta Director of Research & Development. "CRISPR/Cas9 screening technology using single-module libraries provides large-scale data, which could simplify these complex breeding applications and make them more cost-effective and efficient," he concluded.

As with all its custom and pre-made library offerings, Cellecta includes full information and quality control data, including:

representation levels of each sgRNA construct in the library as determined by next-generation sequencing (NGS)

complete and confirmed sequence information of each sgRNA construct

sgRNA sequence mutation rate as determined by NGS

Materials supplied include:

200 µg of plasmid library (enough for packaging of more than 2x10 9 lentiviral particles)

lentiviral particles) option to purchase each library as pre-packaged lentiviral particles

In addition to the off-the-shelf CRISPR Chicken Genome and Pig Genome Knockout Libraries, Cellecta provides a suite of related products such as Cas9 Activity Test kits and NGS Library Prep kits specific to these libraries. Cellecta can also run the CRISPR screen as a service.

Cellecta's pooled single-module CRISPR Chicken Genome 69K and Pig Genome 89K Knockout Libraries are available now. For more information, please visit https://cellecta.com/crispr-livestock-poultry-knockout-libraries

1For more information on the improved HEAT design, please visit https://cellecta.com/improved-sgrna-design

About Cellecta:

Cellecta Inc., a trusted provider of genomic products and services, has successfully collaborated with the world's leading pharma, biotech, government, and academic institutions to advance drug target and biomarker discovery since 2006. Our recognized expertise in viral vector production, functional screening, cell engineering and multiplex qRT-PCR has given rise to a portfolio of offerings useful for loss-of-function and gain-of-function phenotypic screening, cell barcoding, cell engineering, targeted RNA-Seq expression & adaptive immune receptor profiling, and much more.

Cellecta, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Further information about the company and its genomic products and services may be found online at www.cellecta.com

Cellecta, Inc.

Paul Diehl, 650-938-4050

[email protected]

or

Media:

Ruth Mercado, 650-938-4080

[email protected]

SOURCE Cellecta, Inc.