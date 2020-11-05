Cellecta Introduces GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiling Service to Provide Novel Insights into Tumor Biology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellecta, Inc. today announced the launch of its new RNA Spatial Profiling Service using NanoString's GeoMx® Cancer Transcriptome Atlas (CTA) on the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler. As one of the few designated GeoMx Premier Access Site Partners worldwide, Cellecta offers immediate access to spatial transcriptomic analysis using the NanoString CTA and, upon release, to the GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas.

Researchers are now able to send fresh-frozen or formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue slides to Cellecta for gene expression profiling and spatial analysis to readily obtain comprehensive gene expression profiles of microenvironments and localized regions within tumors and related fixed tissues, as well as corresponding pathway analysis in a variety of visualization formats.

"With the increasing number of researchers interested in assessing the utility of spatial transcriptomics for their tumor samples, we are pleased to welcome Cellecta into our global service network as a GeoMx Premier Access Partner," said Chad Brown, senior vice president of sales and marketing at NanoString. "Their proven skills with RNA expression profiling and functional genomic analysis will be of great benefit to those seeking a greater understanding of tumor biology."

"We are honored to be counted among the handful of GeoMx Premier Access Partners chosen to offer this novel spatial analysis technology to cancer researchers in academia and industry," said Alex Chenchik, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cellecta. "Given our experience working with RNA throughout the years and especially with our DriverMap™ Targeted RNA-Seq technology, Digital Spatial Profiling is the logical next step in providing our customers with more comprehensive transcriptomic data to enable valuable research insights that advance the understanding of disease progression and drug development."

About Cellecta:

Cellecta, Inc., a trusted provider of genomic products and services, is an industry leader in RNAi and CRISPR technologies for the discovery and characterization of novel therapeutic targets and genetic profiling for drug and biomarker discovery and validation. Numerous scientific papers have been published citing Cellecta's functional genomics portfolio, including gene knockout and knockdown screens, custom and genome-wide RNAi and CRISPR libraries, cell engineering, lentiviral construct services, complex barcode cell tracking, and targeted expression profiling products and services.

Cellecta, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Further information about the company and its functional genomic products and services may be found at www.cellecta.com.

