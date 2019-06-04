Cellenkos, Inc. Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CK0801 for Treatment of Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes

"This Phase 1 trial of CK0801 in bone marrow failure syndromes represents an important milestone for Cellenkos," said Elizabeth J. Read, MD, Chief Technology Officer at Cellenkos. "Cellenkos' programs include development of cord blood-derived T-regulatory cell products for clinical application to hematologic diseases, graft vs. host disease, neuro-inflammatory disorders, and autoimmune diseases. We aim to demonstrate that this novel cellular product is not only safe, but also capable of providing transformative clinical benefit to a range of serious illnesses."

The Phase 1 clinical trial of CK0801 in bone marrow failure syndromes will be led by Tapan Kadia, MD, Associate Professor of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

About Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes

Bone marrow failure syndrome refers to a group of life-threatening diseases with defective production of red blood cells (which leads to anemia), white blood cells (which leads to severe infections), and platelets (which leads to bleeding). Increasing evidence supports the role of immune dysfunction and uncontrolled inflammation, as well as defective T-regulatory cells, in the generation and propagation of bone marrow failure syndromes. This inflammatory process can be reversed by normal T-regulatory cells, leading to improved bone marrow function, which may translate into clinical benefit. Bone marrow failure remains an incurable disease except for those patients who are eligible to receive an allogeneic stem cell transplantation.

About CK0801

CK0801, is a first-in-class, allogeneic, cord blood-derived T-regulatory cell product, developed from Cellenkos' proprietary manufacturing platform, that overcomes immune dysfunction by inhibiting key drivers of inflammation. CK0801 contains robust regulatory T-cells derived from healthy donor cord blood units, and is manufactured at Cellenkos' GMP manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. The first CK0801 IND was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2018.

About Cellenkos, Inc.

Cellenkos is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on cord blood-derived T-regulatory cellular therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders. Cellenkos was founded on technologies arising from the laboratory investigations of Simrit Parmar, MD, Associate Professor in the Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

