Cellero Launches New Products to Support the Fight Against COVID-19

LOWELL, Mass., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellero, the leading provider of donor and patient collection services, GMP-grade biomaterials, characterized immune cells, and custom research services, today announced the launch of new convalescent COVID-19 blood products to support research and vaccine development.

Blood products collected from convalescent donors may provide an opportunity for researchers to more completely evaluate the range of immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection, ultimately leading to important advancements in the development of therapies and vaccines to combat this virus.

"We are actively collecting plasma and PBMC from subjects who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection. All collections are carried out safely according to IRB-approved protocols in our collection facilities," said Dr. Edward Scott, Chief Medical Officer of Cellero. "Additionally, our scientists have developed an antigen-specific T cell line directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These T cells can kill virus infected cells to limit the spread of the virus in tissues. Additional T cells that support development of neutralizing antibodies are still in development."

"We are thrilled to be able to offer these leading-edge products to our customers and partners as the world races to find a vaccine for COVID-19," Said Jeffrey Allen, President and CEO of Cellero. "We were honored to have a first responder as one of our convalescent patient donors; this exemplifies their commitment to public health and safety and ongoing quest to support the communities they live in."

ABOUT CELLERO

Cellero is the most comprehensive end-to-end provider of donor and patient collection services, GMP-grade biomaterials, characterized immune cells, and custom research and clinical laboratory services for companies developing new drugs and therapies. Cellero leverages world-class immunology research experts, coast-to-coast FDA-registered collection facilities and distribution centers, and CLIA-certified laboratories to serve scientists and drug developers in biopharmaceutical and academic institutions around the world.

Visit www.cellero.com to learn how Cellero can be your reliable, trusted partner in advancing discovery and development of new treatments and cures in the field of cell and gene therapy.

SOURCE Cellero