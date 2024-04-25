CellFE Announces May 2024 Conference Presentations

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellFE Inc., a life sciences tools company with a novel microfluidics-based cellular engineering platform, announced today an upcoming presentation by CSO Todd Sulchek, PhD, at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place May 7-11, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. The company will also present an accepted abstract showcasing the company's microfluidic approach for high efficiency CRISPR/Cas9 knockout via sequential editing.

"We are excited to return to ASGCT this year and present new data that validates the advantage of our microfluidic technology in enabling rapid sequential editing with superior viability and transfection efficiencies," said Dr. Sulchek. "By unlocking this sequential editing process for complex payloads, our technology delivers high yields of edited cells with reduced risk of genomic translocations – currently a key roadblock for cell therapy manufacturers."

Sponsor Presentation Details:

Title: A Novel, Microfluidics Approach to Advance Innovative Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Todd Sulchek, PhD

Session Title: Tools and Technology Forum 6

Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 2024, 3:45 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall Theater

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Multiplex CRISPR/Cas9 Knockout Utilizing Sequential Delivery via Microfluidics Transfection System, Melis Keceli

Session: Other Nonviral Delivery

Abstract Number: 756

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 12 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall

CellFE will be exhibiting at Booth #828 at ASGCT from May 7-11th in Baltimore, MD. Abstracts are available to the public at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/ . A copy of the sponsor presentation and abstract will be available at www.cellfebiotech.com after the conference concludes.

About CellFE Inc.

CellFE, a cutting-edge microfluidics company, is transforming the development and manufacturing of lifesaving cell therapies to make them more accessible to patients. The Company's microfluidic-based cell engineering platform offers complex editing with reduced risk of translocation events, streamlined scalability, and rapid workflows. Benefits of the CellFE platform include superior cell health and yield with reduced expansion times, drastically minimizing both vein-to-vein times and enabling more robust and durable therapies. By limiting the need for specialized buffers, the technology ensures optimization is directly transferrable from low to high volumes, so cell therapy developers can seamlessly scale from research to clinical and beyond. CellFE is committed to enabling their partners' success through close collaborations designed to solve the challenges associated with the development and manufacturing of next-generation cell therapies.

https://www.cellfebiotech.com/

SOURCE CellFE