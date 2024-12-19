CellFE® Announces Strategic Placements with Leading Pharma and Biotech Companies

Proprietary Next-Generation Non-Viral, Non-Electroporative Transfection Platform Gaining Traction in Cell Therapy Market

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellFE®, a disruptive life sciences company marketing non-viral, non-electroporative cell therapy manufacturing tools, today announced several strategic system placements with major pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as leading translational medicine centers in the cell therapy market. These placements follow the successful launch of the company's flagship cellular engineering platform, Infinity MTx, and the generation of compelling validation data in 2024, underscoring its efficacy and potential to optimize cell therapy manufacturing.

The first-in-class, microfluidics-based Infinity MTx platform has garnered significant interest in the cell therapy field for its potential to reduce or eliminate manufacturing bottlenecks and associated risks. In 2024, several early adopters generated robust data, further validating the platform's performance and solidifying Infinity MTx as an efficient and cost-effective alternative to the use of viral vectors, electroporation or other membrane compression technologies.

"We are committed to supporting our partners on their path to success and closely collaborating to overcome the scale-up and scale-out challenges that limit global accessibility to advanced cell therapies for patients," said Dr. Alla Zamarayeva, Chief Executive Officer at CellFE. "We are thrilled with the performance of the Infinity MTx platform and the progress of our valued partners as they advance their medicines into clinical trials and work toward regulatory approvals. These collaborations represent significant milestones for CellFE, showcasing the value of the use of our technology by industry leaders. By enabling progress toward clinical GMP manufacturing, the Infinity MTx platform is driving critical improvements in cost, schedule, and product quality—all critical to accelerating and broadening access to life-saving cell therapies worldwide."

The non-viral, non-electroporative technology provides a safer and more effective solution for complex gene editing, enabling exceptional cell health and the ability to perform serial editing and integrate large DNA sequences. With rapid manufacturing capabilities, including robust cell expansion and streamlined workflows, the platform reduces the complexities and costs of cell therapy development and manufacturing while accelerating progress toward clinical applications.

Zamarayeva continued, "With the anticipated launch of our high volume clinical-scale instrument in the first half of 2025, CellFE aims to streamline manufacturing processes even further to enable our customers to accelerate the delivery of transformative therapies to patients."

About CellFE, Inc.

CellFE, a cutting-edge microfluidics company, is transforming the development and manufacturing of lifesaving cell therapies to make them more accessible to patients. CellFE aims to unlock the full potential of this transformative modality by tackling its key market challenges, notably high manufacturing costs and extended vein-to-vein timelines. With a focus on T-Cell, HSC, and iPSC-based therapies, CellFE's microfluidics-based gene-delivery technology, in conjunction with proprietary best-in-class workflows, targets critical bottlenecks in cell therapy manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.cellfebiotech.com.

