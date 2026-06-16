CELLIANT® and Dream Recovery Join Forces to Transform Sleep Into Active Recovery

New Infrared Weighted Recovery Blanket Combines Deep Pressure Stimulation With Science-Backed Infrared Technology to Support Restful Sleep and Overnight Recovery

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologenix, LLC, the creator of CELLIANT® infrared (IR) technology, has announced a new partnership with Dream Recovery, a brand dedicated to advancing sleep and recovery science. Together, the two companies have launched the Infrared Weighted Recovery Blanket, a first-of-its-kind sleep solution that pairs the calming mechanics of weighted blanket technology with CELLIANT's clinically studied infrared benefits.

Image courtesy of Dream Recovery.

Dream Recovery has built its brand around the principle that better sleep is the foundation for better performance. Designed for athletes, high-performers, and anyone seeking more intentional recovery, the brand creates products that support the body's natural ability to rest, reset, and recharge. The partnership with CELLIANT represents a natural convergence of two performance-driven approaches to sleep — one focused on physical relaxation through deep pressure stimulation, the other at the cellular level through infrared energy.

At the center of this collaboration is the Weighted Recovery Blanket, priced at $449, and available now at DreamRecovery.io. The blanket is engineered at 25 pounds, among the heaviest weighted blankets on the market, to deliver a high level of deep pressure stimulation. This evenly distributed weight mimics the sensation of being held, which research suggests helps calm the nervous system, ease the transition into sleep, and support deeper, more consistent rest.

What sets this blanket apart from conventional weighted options is the integration of CELLIANT infrared technology directly into the fabric. CELLIANT works by absorbing the body's natural heat output and converting it into full-spectrum infrared energy, which is then reflected back into the body. This process has been shown in peer-reviewed research to promote local circulation and enhance cellular oxygenation, supporting thermoregulation. These benefits are especially valuable during sleep when the body performs most of its cellular repair and recovery.

The blanket's woven construction allows for improved temperature regulation, helping sleepers stay comfortable throughout the night without overheating — a common challenge with traditional weighted blankets. Measuring 45" x 72" and Made in the USA, it is designed to transform passive rest into an active recovery period.

"At CELLIANT, we understand that sleep is the most important recovery tool for the human body," said Seth Casden, founder and CEO of Hologenix, LLC. "Dream Recovery shares that conviction, and they've built a product that honors that. By embedding CELLIANT infrared technology into their Weighted Recovery Blanket, we are giving people the ability to reach full recovery potential while they sleep or relax. The combination of deep pressure stimulation and infrared energy creates a synergy that supports both how the body feels and how it functions during rest. We are excited to see what this partnership delivers for athletes, busy professionals, and anyone who takes their recovery seriously."

"Sleep is the foundation of everything we do at Dream Recovery, and we've always pushed to find materials and technologies that turn that foundation into a competitive advantage," said Todd Anderson, Co-Founder at Dream Recovery. "Partnering with CELLIANT was a natural decision. Their infrared technology is validated by rigorous science and it addresses something no standard weighted blanket can: what's happening at the biological level while you sleep. With the Infrared Weighted Recovery Blanket, we're giving our customers a meaningful upgrade, not just a heavier blanket."

The Infrared Weighted Recovery Blanket is available now at DreamRecovery.io for $449. The blanket qualifies for free shipping and interest-free installment payment options.

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About Hologenix, LLC and CELLIANT®

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering bio-responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies. CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. To date, there are 11 peer-reviewed published studies that collectively demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy. For more information, visit celliant.com.

SOURCE Hologenix, LLC