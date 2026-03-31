Hologenix and Big Agnes Team Up to Make Sleeping Outdoors a Dream

New Sleeping Bag Liner Supports Improved Sleep Quality, Comfort, and Faster Muscle Recovery

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologenix, a pioneer in textile innovation and the company behind CELLIANT® infrared materials, has announced a new collaboration with Big Agnes, the award-winning outdoor equipment brand, bringing a first-of-its-kind infrared tech-infused sleeping bag liner to adventurers nationwide.

Big Agnes x CELLIANT Sleeping Bag Liner

The UL Recovery Sleeping Bag Liner uses CELLIANT infrared technology to promote thermoregulation, enhance local circulation, and improve cellular oxygenation – helping campers sleep more comfortably, recover more thoroughly, and perform at their best after a night's sleep in the backcountry. Made with CELLIANT with REPREVE recycled polyester, the liner converts the user's body heat into infrared energy, which is then returned to the body for science-backed, evidence-based benefits.

The versatile liner fits into most sleeping bags, offering a more hygienic option due to the ease of washability compared to a full sleeping bag. Now outfitted with CELLIANT technology, the UL Recovery Sleeping Bag Liner is not only convenient but gains a new level of functionality as it helps with body temperature regulation, so the user feels comfortable regardless of weather conditions. The quick-drying, easily packable material makes a great layer for travel or as a stand-alone for warm weather overnights.

"Every outdoor enthusiast knows that when you're sleeping under the stars, waking up feeling rested and recovered can be the difference between an average day and a great day," said Seth Casden, founder and CEO of Hologenix. "We partnered with Big Agnes to introduce CELLIANT technology into their products because of their outstanding reputation for high quality outdoor gear that their customers can depend on when it counts. That dedication to quality and integrity combined with our technology is a natural combination, creating a true innovation for backpackers, campers, and anyone who loves being outside. This liner can help people sleep better after a long day on the trail and wake up feeling more refreshed, and ready to go further."

"There's so much greatness to discover outdoors, and if we can add innovations to our products to encourage that exploration, it's a win," said Michael Thompson, Director of Design and Development at Big Agnes. "Incorporating CELLIANT infrared technology into this new liner not only makes for a more comfortable sleep environment but also adds a new level of muscle recovery, which is perfect for athletes. Whether it's your first time camping or you're a seasoned pro, the UL Recovery Sleeping Bag Liner with CELLIANT will make for a great night's sleep."

The UL Recovery Liner with CELLIANT, priced at $99.95, will be available on BigAgnes.com and at retailers nationwide, including REI, Backcountry.com, Dick's Sporting Goods, Hougen's Sports Lounge, and Camp Saver. To find your local retailer, visit BigAgnes.com.

About Hologenix and CELLIANT

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering bio-responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies. CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. To date, there are 11 peer-reviewed published studies that collectively demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy.

Contact: CELLIANT Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hologenix, LLC