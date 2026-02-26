CELLIANT Infrared Technology Expands Into Beauty With New Skincare Mask Line in Partnership With IKS

The new products will debut at MakeUp in Los Angeles 2026

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologenix, the creator of CELLIANT® infrared (IR) technology, has teamed up with Innovative Korean Solutions (iKs) to bring a new level of wellness to the beauty industry with the launch of first of its kind skincare product range. The groundbreaking line marks the first use of CELLIANT infrared technology for skin health.

Red light therapy has become popular amongst beauty enthusiasts, and infrared light therapy is poised to be the next generation of beauty tech. CELLIANT's proprietary minerals are clinically demonstrated to increase local circulation and cellular oxygenation, which may enhance absorption and efficacy of skincare ingredients.

Three skincare masks incorporating CELLIANT infrared technology will be available for an exclusive first look at the MakeUp in LA 2026 show at the PKG/iKs booth.

Hydrogel Face Mask — A full-face polymer-blend hydrogel mask with CELLIANT minerals suspended throughout the hydrogel matrix.

— A full-face polymer-blend hydrogel mask with CELLIANT minerals suspended throughout the hydrogel matrix. Silicone Under-Eye Mask — Non-woven eye patches featuring CELLIANT minerals incorporated into a silicone-based formulation for targeted under-eye care.

— Non-woven eye patches featuring CELLIANT minerals incorporated into a silicone-based formulation for targeted under-eye care. Fabric Face Mask — A spunlace non-woven mask made with CELLIANT textiles, designed to act as a high-performance carrier for skincare serum blends.

The Hydrogel Face Mask and Silicone Under-Eye Mask have both undergone initial performance testing that demonstrates significant infrared energy absorption compared to control materials. This enhanced absorption supports more efficient performance, helping deliver consistent benefits with everyday use.

"Consumers want more than just surface-level benefits with their products, and the beauty industry is no exception," said Seth Casden, founder and CEO of Hologenix. "We know how powerful infrared technology is and have seen a lot of success in the sleep, recovery and performance spaces. While beauty may seem surprising to some, it's been a category we've had our eye on for a while now and working with IKS to bring these products to life is something we're really excited about."

To learn more about how CELLIANT works, get an up-close look at the iKs infrared skincare line, or to discuss the future of IR in beauty, visit us at Booth C05 in the Luxepack section.

Please contact CELLIANT to schedule any media interviews by emailing [email protected]. For more information, visit https://celliant.com/.

About Hologenix and CELLIANT

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering bio-responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies. CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. There are numerous peer-reviewed, published studies that collectively demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

CELLIANT Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Hologenix, LLC