Cellibre to Present at the 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellibre, Inc., a leading cellular agriculture company, today announced that the team will participate in Cowen and Company's 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference.

Topic: Sustainability in Cannabis

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

2:35 PM Easter Time to 3:20 PM Eastern Time

Intercontinental Boston // 510 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts

Cellibre will discuss how nature, and more specifically cellular agriculture, can lead the way in ensuring that the cannabis industry delivers products to consumer and patients in a sustainable, safe and accessible way. There will not be a webcast of the presentation made available by the conference coordinators.

About Cellibre

Cellibre is a cellular agriculture company that employs an organism-agnostic approach to turn cells into specialized, sustainable factories for the manufacture of globally significant products at scale. Our world-class scientific team has led programs from napkin to commercial, pioneering revolutionary breakthroughs in energy, ingredients, medicines and more. Cellibre's initial strategic focus will be deploying our expertise to enable the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, alleviating the need for agriculture entirely and revolutionizing the way cannabinoid-based medicines are sourced, produced and consumed.

Cellibre was founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information visit www.cellibre.com, or reach us by emailing contact@cellibre.com

