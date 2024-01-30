Cellid Announces Signing of Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with OHARA INC.

Initiating a Strategic Collaboration in the Glass Development Field for AR Glasses!

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellid Inc. (Headquarter: Minato-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Satoshi Shiraga, hereinafter referred to as "Cellid") has, in January 2024, conducted a third-party allocation of new shares and a capital business alliance with OHARA INC. (Headquarters: Sagamihara-shi, Kanagawa, Representative Director: Hirokazu Saito, hereinafter referred to as 'O'Hara').

Background

Cellid has entered into a capital and business alliance (the "Alliance") with OHARA, a pioneer in optical glass, to improve the performance of waveguides for augmented reality (AR) glasses. Through this alliance, the two companies aim to develop substrate materials that are key components of waveguides and bring high-performance waveguides to market to establish a strong position in the market and to achieve overall business success through cooperative growth.

Outline of Business Alliance

Optical design and evaluation of AR glass and development of substrates Cooperation of human resources and development of technology to promote the above

Comment of OHARA

As a leading-edge company with an impressive history, OHARA has always developed and provided advanced materials that continue to meet the rapidly growing needs of today. While engaging in numerous technological innovations, we have contributed to the evolution of our industry, prioritized the creation of culture, and enriched many lives. Through this capital and business alliance, material development capabilities of our company, high-quality production technology, and high-precision surface polishing technology will all be combined with Cellid's innovative manufacturing technology and knowledge of waveguides for AR glasses. We are confident that our business partnership will speed up the pre-production process from verifying to completed products and will contribute to accelerating innovation in cutting-edge waveguides. We will create a new AR industry, fusing together the real world and digital technology, and will work diligently to improve society and grow the businesses of both companies.

OHARA INC.

Location: Sagamihara-shi, Kanagawa, Japan

Representative Director: Hirokazu Saito

Founded: October 1935

Listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market（Code: 5218）

Business details: Manufacturing and sales of glass materials for optical and electronics business equipment

Since our founding in 1935, we have been a pioneer in the optical glass industry for 88 years, developing and supplying glass materials for various optical devices, starting with digital cameras. Additionally, we have discovered the possibilities of glass materials and expanded our business segments to special glasses, glass-ceramics, and quartz glass. With these advancements, we have contributed to the development of cutting-edge optics technology for semiconductors, medical care, space astronomy and other fields while at the same time have built production and sales bases in Japan, Asia, USA and Europe.

Cellid Inc.

Location: Minato Ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative Director: Satoshi Shiraga

Founded: October 2016

Business details: Development and sales of spatial recognition engines and displays for AR glasses

https://cellid.com/en

About Cellid

Cellid's core business is development of AR glass display modules, mainly waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Cellid's unique optical simulation technology and proprietary production technology have enabled the development of display modules that are as thin and light as ordinary eyeglass lenses, with clear images and one of the world's largest field of view for waveguides. Cellid also develops and provides industry-specific solutions using spatial recognition software technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By combining AR display hardware technology and real-world spatial recognition software technology, we are accelerating "Blending the Physical and Digital Worlds," and leading the realization of extraordinary information tools that are more accessible and convenient for humans.

