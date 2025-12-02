Cellid Announces Two New Reference Designs for Next-Generation AR Glasses

Cutting-edge wireless AR glasses enabled by proprietary optical technology and the latest waveguide innovations

TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellid Inc., a developer of displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses, today announced two new reference designs (verification models) for augmented reality (AR) glasses: a green monochrome and a full-color model.

Of these two models, the monochrome green model features the latest plastic waveguide (display lens for AR glasses), which Cellid has successfully mass-produced for the first time globally, while the full-color model features a glass waveguide. Both models are wireless, offer excellent design, and are lightweight glasses-style AR devices, making them suitable for a wide range of scenarios, from promoting Digital Transformation (DX) in companies to everyday use.

High brightness, High visibility, Stable performance and Application-specific design

The two newly announced models were created by combining the latest technology developed through Cellid's AR glasses initiatives with the extensive product development expertise of each partner company. This enables both models to meet the needs of domestic and international customers as AR glasses applications continue to diversify. These models combine a stylish design that revolutionizes the image of conventional AR glasses with high practicality for a wide range of applications.

All models feature binocular AR displays with a 30° field of view (FOV), providing high visibility and a natural viewing experience both indoors and outdoors. Information is displayed clearly thanks to Micro-LED projectors with a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. Both models also use the latest plastic and glass waveguides independently developed by Cellid, delivering a combination of light weight and excellent optical performance.

■ Main Features of the Two Models

Green Monochrome Model ― Simple Entry Model

Equipped with a high-performance Alif E7 Processor and the latest plastic waveguide, the green monochrome model also includes a 5-megapixel camera and 802.11ax Wi-Fi, making it well-suited for AI-enabled and networked applications.

CPU: Alif E7 Processor

Display: Micro LED (Green) VGA 640×480 (60Hz) (single color green)

Camera: 5M pixels

Wi-Fi: 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz)

Full-Color Model ― Next-Generation Full-Color Model for High-End Applications

Featuring a glass waveguide, the full-color model delivers exceptional image quality through both high resolution and high brightness. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera and supports Wi-Fi 7, making it ideal for cutting-edge AR projects and XR platform development.

CPU: Qualcomm AR1 + GX8002

Display: Micro LED (RGB) 500 x 380 (Full Color)

Camera: 12MP

Wi-Fi: 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz)

*Full-color model availability scheduled for January 2026

Upcoming Event Participation

Cellid plans to participate in the following event. Experience our latest reference designs and various AR solutions:

January 6–9, 2026 CES 2026 (https://www.ces.tech/)

*Exhibition content and displayed products may vary depending on the event.

Comment from Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid

The two reference designs announced as next-generation AR glasses were developed based on Cellid's accumulated technology and user feedback. They combine the latest optical technology with a stylish yet practical design, envisioned for use across a wide range of scenarios from daily life to professional applications. AR technology is now entering the stage of societal implementation. Particularly for waveguide technology, which is essential to AR glasses, the balance between optical performance, design, durability, mass-producibility, and cost efficiency is paramount. To meet these demands, Cellid, as one of the few companies capable of in-house manufacturing of waveguides using both glass and plastic materials, is advancing product development tailored to specific applications. Simultaneously, we are focusing on research and development of software and hardware technologies to optimize power efficiency, display technologies, and collaborative development of application cases across diverse industries. Cellid, guided by the philosophy of "realizing information tools that are closer to people and dramatically more convenient," will continue collaborating with domestic and international partner companies to advance the deployment across diverse fields. We aim to expand the possibilities of AR glasses and realize richer augmented reality experiences.

About Cellid

Cellid specializes in developing advanced AR glass display modules, focusing on waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Leveraging unique optical simulation and proprietary production technologies, Cellid has developed display modules as thin and lightweight as standard eyeglass lenses, delivering clear images and one of the world's largest fields of view for waveguides. Additionally, Cellid offers industry-specific solutions powered by spatial recognition technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating cutting-edge AR display hardware with real-world spatial recognition software, Cellid is driving the "Blending of Physical and Digital World," making exceptional information tools more accessible, practical, and convenient for users worldwide.

SOURCE Cellid, Inc.