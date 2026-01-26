Cellid to Showcase Next-Generation Smart Glasses Concept with Best Vision and Merry Electronics at MIDO 2026

Introducing a Technology Ecosystem Vision for Joint AR Glasses Development

TOKYO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellid Inc., a developer of displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses, today announced that it will showcase a concept for next-generation smart glasses in collaboration with Taiwanese eyewear manufacturer Best Vision and Merry Electronics, a developer and manufacturer of audio and headphone technologies, at MIDO 2026, the world's largest eyewear exhibition, held in Milan, Italy from January 31 to February 2, 2026.

Background and Purpose of the Collaboration

In recent years, the smart glasses market has increasingly demanded new user experiences that combine not only visual information but also auditory assistance, AI-powered information processing, and display capabilities. Best Vision has extensive experience in designing, manufacturing, and selling eyewear over many years. Merry excels in audio and AI technologies cultivated in the hearing aid and acoustic device fields. Cellid, a startup developing high-performance, thin waveguide optical modules for AR glasses, has contributed to the evolution of next-generation smart glasses from a display technology perspective.

This joint exhibition at MIDO 2026 aims to integrate the strengths of all three companies and explore and communicate the potential for collaboration, including the joint development of smart glasses incorporating each company's products and solutions.

Roles of Each Company

Cellid : Ultra-thin, high-brightness waveguide (AR glasses lens) technology and AR glasses development and manufacturing

Best Vision: Leading the eyewear market and product definition, promoting ODM for optical and non-electronic components, and building AR and distribution infrastructure

MIDO 2026 Exhibition Overview

At MIDO 2026, Best Vision will exhibit one of the latest reference models as well as the latest waveguide at its booth, offering hands-on experience simulating practical scenarios such as AI assistants and AR navigation.

Dates: Saturday, January 31, 2026 – Monday, February 2, 2026

Location: Strada Statale del Sempione, 28 20017 Rho – Milano Pavilions 7, B28

The three companies plan to progressively advance project discussions toward developing AR glasses that integrate voice and display technologies, starting with the concept exhibition at MIDO 2026. While this exhibition demonstrates collaborative vision and technical direction, the ultimate goal is to realize the development and manufacturing of next-generation smart glasses through the three companies' collaboration.

Cellid will continue to create solutions that expand people's visual experiences through the evolution of AR display technology.

About Cellid

Cellid specializes in developing advanced AR glass display modules, focusing on waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Leveraging unique optical simulation and proprietary production technologies, Cellid has developed display modules as thin and lightweight as standard eyeglass lenses, delivering clear images and one of the world's largest fields of view for waveguides. Additionally, Cellid offers industry-specific solutions powered by spatial recognition technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating cutting-edge AR display hardware with real-world spatial recognition software, Cellid is driving the "Blending of Physical and Digital World," making exceptional information tools more accessible, practical, and convenient for users worldwide.

