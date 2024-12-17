Cellid Unveils Cutting-Edge AR Glasses at CES 2025, Revolutionizing Everyday AR Experiences

Reference Design of Japanese-made, eyeglass-type lightweight AR glasses unveiled

TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellid Inc., a developer of AR glasses displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices, today announced it will showcase its groundbreaking innovations at CES 2025, one of the world's largest technology trade shows, to be held in Las Vegas, from January 7 to January 10.

Cellid leads the AR industry in the development of cutting-edge technologies for AR glasses, including the world's largest FOV glass waveguide, which is as thin and light as ordinary spectacle lenses while delivering a clear image, and full-color plastic waveguides. At the forefront of AR innovation, Cellid's Waveguide lens sets a new benchmark with its ultra-thin, lightweight design and exceptional image clarity, making it comparable in thinness and lightness to ordinary eyeglass lenses.

Visitors to Cellid's booth will experience its self-developed Waveguide lens and AR glasses reference design, announced in November, which integrate seamlessly into daily life. Demonstrations will showcase practical applications, highlighting the thin, lightweight design and unparalleled viewing angles.

Dates: January 7-10, 2025

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Smart Cities/IoT Area, Booth #8374

Exhibit Highlights:

Reference Design for a lightweight AR glasses with latest waveguide

Demonstration of using Reference Design

Demonstration of the latest Waveguide technology.

About Cellid

Cellid's core business is development of AR glass display modules, mainly waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Cellid's unique optical simulation technology and proprietary production technology have enabled the development of display modules that are as thin and light as ordinary eyeglass lenses, with clear images and one of the world's largest fields of view for waveguides. Cellid also develops and provides industry-specific solutions using spatial recognition software technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By combining AR display hardware technology and real-world spatial recognition software technology, we are accelerating "Blending the Physical and Digital Worlds," and leading the realization of extraordinary information tools that are more accessible and convenient for humans.

