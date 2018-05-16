Cellini, New York's Premier Jeweler, Opens New Park Ave Flagship

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellini celebrated the grand opening of its new flagship store at 430 Park Avenue with a private reception on Tuesday, May 15th. Greeted by Cellini President Leon Adams and his team, guests discovered a salon-like space, filled with precious jewelry and timepieces from the world's top watchmakers.

Leon Adams, Cellini Founder and President

The grand opening event represented only the latest chapter in Cellini's 40-year history. The new 2300 square foot midtown location echoes the grandeur of its first showroom at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. In a visionary move, Cellini has settled into an unparalleled new midtown location in New York's emerging luxury shopping corridor at Park Avenue.

"Our goal is to offer the very best in one location, so our patrons can compare and discover jewelry and watches that they simply can't get anywhere else," remarked Leon Adams.

Guests took in the extraordinary scope of the store's jewelry collections, from Cellini's signature creations to designer jewelry from Carrera y Carrera, Wellendorff, Pippo Perez, Sutra, Fabergé, and Victor Velyan. Meanwhile, watch enthusiasts discovered Cellini's vast horological collections and a glimpse of rare new timepieces by MB&F, Greubel Forsey, Urban Jürgensen, Laurent Ferrier, H. Moser & Cie, and Urwerk, as well as the US debut of the Bovet Recital 22 "Grand Recital."

"Quality is foremost in everything we do at Cellini," remarked Adams, in a statement that defines the next chapter for Cellini.

About Cellini: Cellini has been New York's premier independent jeweler and haute horology salon since it first opened its doors at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in 1977. Today, the Cellini flagship store on Park Avenue in New York City offers a rich assortment of exceptional jewelry, from custom Cellini signature creations to stylish pieces from designers like Carrera y Carrera, Fabergé, Sutra, and Wellendorff. The Cellini store is also home to an unsurpassed collection of timepieces from the world's most exclusive and innovative watchmakers, including Greubel Forsey, MB&F, Bovet, De Bethune, and Ressence. Cellini's horology collections appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts, from those searching for their first fine timepiece, to seasoned collectors who appreciate seeing rare watches they can't find anywhere else.

Cellini is located at 430 Park Avenue at 56th Street, New York, NY 10022, CelliniJewelers.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellini-new-yorks-premier-jeweler-opens-new-park-ave-flagship-300649319.html

SOURCE Cellini

Related Links

http://www.cellinijewelers.com

