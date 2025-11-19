Cellipont Bioservices and Ronawk Partner to Advance Scalable Expansion of High-Quality Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Biologics

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices , a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic collaboration with Ronawk, developer of the Bio-OS™ biological operating system, to accelerate the scalable expansion of high-quality mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). The partnership addresses key industry challenges in scalability, consistency, capital efficiency, and therapeutic readiness for advanced biologics and regenerative medicine applications.

Cellipont and Ronawk dual logo

By combining Cellipont's deep expertise in cGMP manufacturing and process development with Ronawk's pioneering Bio-OS™ platform, which recreates the natural cellular microenvironment, the companies aim to enhance the quality, reproducibility, and efficiency of MSC production—paving the way for the next generation of cell-based therapies.

"Cellipont is committed to enabling the next generation of cell therapies," said Darren Head, CEO of Cellipont Bioservices. "Integrating Ronawk's Bio-OS™ platform into our manufacturing capabilities allows us to overcome bottlenecks in MSC expansion and deliver scalable, consistent, and cost-effective therapeutic products to our partners and, ultimately, to patients."

"Expanding MSCs at scale while preserving quality, viability, and potency has long been a challenge in regenerative medicine," said A.J. Mellott, Ph.D., CEO of Ronawk. "By partnering with Cellipont, we're combining advanced process know-how with innovative platform technology to deliver higher-quality cells for use across biologics, exosome therapeutics, and regenerative medicine."

MSCs are among the most widely studied and clinically promising stem cell types, valued for their regenerative and immunomodulatory properties. Yet large-scale, consistent, and cost-effective manufacturing remains a limiting factor for broad clinical adoption. This collaboration between Cellipont and Ronawk seeks to close that gap—offering new pathways to scalable, high-quality MSC production that can accelerate therapeutic development across the biotech landscape.

About Cellipont Bioservices

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Ronawk

At Ronawk, we are building a biological operating system (Bio-OS™) that acts as a compass for mammalian biology. Legacy biomanufacturing technologies were designed for microbes like yeast or bacteria. They exhaust mammalian cells, making production inefficient and cost prohibitive. Bio-OS was designed from the ground up for mammalian cells, which are the very cells needed for therapies, biologics, and regenerative medicine.

How Bio-OS Works

Clients define the outputs they need: stem cells, exosomes, or tissue components.

Ronawk aligns key biological variables using our proprietary substrates and protocols.

We then tune and customize outputs to customer specifications.

The result is a standardized, enterprise-ready, and capital-efficient bio-manufacturing solution.

Instead of burning cells out, Ronawk's Bio-OS cultivates them in environments that mimic the body. This yields healthier, more potent outputs at a fraction of the cost and footprint of current systems. Find us online at ronawk.com, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cellipont Bioservices