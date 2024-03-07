Cellipont Bioservices Announces Grand Opening of Its Purpose-built Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), proudly announces the grand opening of its purpose-built 76,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in The Woodlands, TX. This facility includes 7 clean rooms, QC labs, temperature-controlled storage, segregated shipping bays, warehouse, and administrative offices, marking a significant milestone in Cellipont's mission to advance cell therapy development and manufacturing, while serving patients worldwide.

"Equipped with the latest technology and designed to meet the highest quality standards, this facility represents our dedication to advancing cell therapy manufacturing and, most importantly, to serving the patients in need," remarked Darren Head, Executive Chairman of the Board for Cellipont. "We're thrilled to see this investment come to fruition and contribute to the advancement of life-saving therapies worldwide."

Michael O'Mara, Chief Operating Officer of Cellipont, emphasized the company's forward-thinking approach during the facility's design phase: "As Cellipont commenced the design phase for The Woodlands facility in early 2022, we made a strategic decision: to not only meet current regulatory standards but also anticipate future ones. In the continually evolving landscape of cell therapy, we, as a leading CDMO, aimed to stay ahead of the curve."

"Cellipont's commitment to advancing cell therapy manufacturing is truly commendable," commented Ann Tanabe, CEO of BioHouston. "Their new facility sets a remarkable standard for quality and efficiency in the industry, and we're excited to have this resource in the Houston region."

About Cellipont

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapy. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com.

