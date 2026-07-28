Cellipont Bioservices Celebrates Release of 100th GMP Batch

Cell therapy CDMO reaches major manufacturing milestone approximately one year after initiating GMP operations at its Texas facility

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced the successful release of its 100th GMP batch at its manufacturing facility in The Woodlands, Texas.

The achievement is especially significant given that Cellipont initiated GMP manufacturing operations at the facility in June 2025. Reaching 100 GMP batch releases in approximately one year reflects the strength of the company's operational infrastructure, the growing demand from its clients, and the dedication of its cross-functional teams.

"We are incredibly proud of the Cellipont team and what they have accomplished in such a short period of time," said Darren Head, CEO of Cellipont Bioservices. "Reaching our 100th GMP batch release approximately one year after beginning manufacturing operations is an impressive achievement and a testament to the expertise, collaboration, and commitment our employees bring to every client program."

The milestone reflects contributions across Manufacturing, Quality, Supply Chain, Manufacturing Science and Technology, Facilities, Validation, and every supporting function. Together, these teams have delivered GMP batches while maintaining rigorous quality standards and supporting critical client timelines.

"Every batch represents the trust our clients place in Cellipont and our shared responsibility to help advance potentially life-changing cell therapies," added Head. "This milestone belongs to our entire team, and we are proud to celebrate what they have achieved while continuing to build for the future."

Cellipont continues to expand its capabilities and operational experience to support cell therapy developers from process and analytical development through clinical and commercial manufacturing.

About Cellipont

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cellipont Bioservices