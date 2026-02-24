Cellipont Bioservices and Soter Bio Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support Integrated U.S. Cell Therapy Manufacturing

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices , a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic collaboration with Soter Bio, a CDMO specializing in RNA and RNA–lipid nanoparticle (LNP) manufacturing for research and GMP applications. Together, the companies will support integrated manufacturing pathways for complex cell therapy programs requiring coordinated biomolecule and cellular processing.

Under the collaboration, Cellipont will deliver GMP cell therapy manufacturing, analytical development, and regulatory execution from early clinical stages through late-stage supply. Soter Bio will provide complementary GMP RNA and biomolecule manufacturing capabilities that support upstream inputs for RNA-enabled cell engineering and next-generation therapeutic programs.

The collaboration is designed to help sponsors accelerate development timelines, reduce technical handoffs, and strengthen domestic manufacturing resilience for advanced therapeutic programs. This integrated, U.S.-based approach reflects growing industry momentum toward end-to-end biomanufacturing platforms that span RNA production through cell processing. Recent activity across the RNA ecosystem, including platform integrations and strategic partnerships by companies such as Quantoom Biosciences—highlights increasing demand for coordinated manufacturing solutions supporting RNA-based and cell therapy development.

"As cell therapies and RNA-enabled approaches become more technically integrated, early alignment across manufacturing stages is critical to de-risk development and move programs efficiently into the clinic," said Darren Head, CEO at Cellipont. "Our collaboration with Soter Bio strengthens the domestic manufacturing pathway and provides sponsors with a coordinated model from RNA and biomolecule supply through GMP cell therapy production."

"Soter Bio was built to support advanced therapeutic programs that depend on reliable, rapid, scalable input materials," said Mike Stewart, Founder and CEO of Soter Bio. "Partnering with Cellipont brings complementary GMP expertise to help sponsors navigate complex development programs while maintaining regulatory rigor and supply continuity."

The collaboration will support a broad range of applications, including investigational cell therapies and platform technologies across biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and government-sponsored programs. Both companies will continue operating independently while collaborating to support shared clients.

About Cellipont Bioservices

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Soter Bio

Soter Bio is a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to restoring critical advanced biomolecule and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing to the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is building a secure, GMP-compliant domestic platform for advanced RNA production using closed, automated systems within regulated U.S. infrastructure.

The company provides end-to-end, domestic manufacturing capabilities—from DNA through RNA drug substance, drug product, and fill/finish—to support biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and public-sector programs from early development through clinical and commercial supply. Through the deployment of advanced, closed, and automated manufacturing platforms, Soter Bio is focused on enabling scalable, regulatory-ready RNA production while strengthening U.S. manufacturing resilience in alignment with federal public health needs and national biosecurity objectives. The company partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders, foundations, and public-sector stakeholders to ensure continuity of supply, support innovation, and enhance national readiness.

