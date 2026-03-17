Cellipont Bioservices and BobcatBio Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Macrophage Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and HUMMELSTOWN, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic collaboration with BobcatBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering the development of RB-1355, a first of its kind cellular therapy that leverages the versatility and power of a patient's macrophages to elicit a robust, targeted tumoricidal immune response while substantially reducing or eliminating the reliance on traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, high-dose radiation and surgery, thereby improving patient outcomes and quality of life. This breakthrough approach holds transformative potential to redefine cancer treatment, offering the prospect of becoming a preferred therapy across a wide spectrum of solid tumors and lymphomas. Early clinical findings in relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma indicate that RB-1355 is well tolerated with encouraging early signs of activity. Recent clinical data also demonstrated that the therapy can be effectively administered without lymphodepleting chemotherapy and in multiple doses from a single apheresis through cryopreservation.

Under the agreement, Cellipont Bioservices will perform Phase I cell product manufacturing of RB-1355 in support of BobcatBio's ongoing solid tumor and lymphoma clinical trials.

"At Cellipont, we are committed to supporting innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what cell therapy can do for patients," said Darren Head, CEO, Cellipont Bioservices. "BobcatBio's work reflects the kind of bold science this field needs, and we are proud to support the advancement of a program with the potential to open new possibilities in solid tumors. Collaborations like this are about more than manufacturing. They are about helping bring promising therapies closer to patients and families who are waiting for better options."

"BobcatBio is advancing a highly differentiated approach to cell therapy, and we are pleased to partner with Cellipont as we continue to move this program forward," said Stephen Rocamboli, CEO, BobcatBio "As we work to bring our macrophage-based therapy closer to patients, it is critical to have a manufacturing partner that understands both the complexity of cell therapy development and the urgency of delivering new treatment options. Cellipont brings the technical expertise, quality focus, operational rigor, and scalable infrastructure needed to advance BobcatBio's innovative cellular therapy."

About Cellipont Bioservices

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cellipont Bioservices